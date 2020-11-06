 

Virbac Declaration of the number of shares and voting rights October 2020

DECLARATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

Information on the total number of voting rights and of shares representing the share capital
 (Article 223-16 of the General regulations of the French Financial Market Authority – Autorité
des Marchés Financiers)

Quotation place: Euronext Paris
Compartiment A
ISIN code: FR0000031577

Date Total number of shares representing the share capital Total number of voting rights
October, 31 2020 8 458 000 Gross total of voting rights : 12 788 450
Net total* of voting rights : 12 765 201

Net total* = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares net of shares with no voting rights.

VIRBAC: Shaping the future of animal health
NYSE Euronext - Compartiment A / Code ISIN: FR0000031577 / MNEMO: VIRP
Corporate Finance: tel. 33 4 92 08 71 32 / Email: finances@virbac.com
Website: www.virbac.com

