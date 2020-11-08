 

Statement From Sallie Mae CEO Jon Witter on Results of 2020 Presidential Election

Sallie Mae’s Chief Executive Officer Jon Witter offered the following statement regarding the results of the 2020 Presidential Election:

“We’ve watched our electoral process play out over the last few days, the voters have spoken, and we now know that Delaware’s own Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United States, and Senator Kamala Harris will make history as our next vice president.

It is now time to come together to heal, and we must do so peacefully, acknowledging differences of opinions with grace, while seeking to find common ground for the good of the country.”

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

