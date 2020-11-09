Trevena, Inc. to Participate in the Following November Virtual Investor Conferences

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that management will participate in the following conferences in the month of November and invites investors to participate by webcast. Please see additional details below:

Guggenheim Healthcare Talks - 2nd Annual Neuro/Immunology Day Date: Monday, November 16th, 2020 Format: One-on-One meetings with Trevena Management & Analyst-moderated panels Attendees: Carrie Bourdow, President & CEO Barry Shin, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 Format: Corporate Presentation Time: 4:40 - 5:10 pm Eastern Time Attendees: Carrie Bourdow, President & CEO Barry Shin, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Mark A. Demitrack, MD, Senior Vice President & Chief Medical Officer

Any replay or webcast will be made available when possible, via the Events page of the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.Trevena.com.