Trevena, Inc. to Participate in the Following November Virtual Investor Conferences
Guggenheim Healthcare Talks - 2nd Annual Neuro/Immunology Day Conference
November 16th
Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference
November 18th
CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that management will participate in the following conferences in the month of November and invites investors to participate by webcast. Please see additional details below:
|Guggenheim Healthcare Talks - 2nd Annual Neuro/Immunology Day
|Date:
|Monday, November 16th, 2020
|Format:
|One-on-One meetings with Trevena Management &
|Analyst-moderated panels
|Attendees:
|Carrie Bourdow, President & CEO
|Barry Shin, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
|Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference
|Date:
|Wednesday, November 18th, 2020
|Format:
|Corporate Presentation
|Time:
|4:40 - 5:10 pm Eastern Time
|Attendees:
|Carrie Bourdow, President & CEO
|Barry Shin, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
|Mark A. Demitrack, MD, Senior Vice President & Chief Medical Officer
Any replay or webcast will be made available when possible, via the Events page of the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.Trevena.com.
