 

Trevena, Inc. to Participate in the Following November Virtual Investor Conferences

Guggenheim Healthcare Talks - 2nd Annual Neuro/Immunology Day Conference
November 16th

 Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference
November 18th

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that management will participate in the following conferences in the month of November and invites investors to participate by webcast. Please see additional details below:

Guggenheim Healthcare Talks - 2nd Annual Neuro/Immunology Day   
  Date: Monday, November 16th, 2020
  Format: One-on-One meetings with Trevena Management &
    Analyst-moderated panels
  Attendees: Carrie Bourdow, President & CEO
    Barry Shin, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
     
Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference 
  Date: Wednesday, November 18th, 2020
  Format: Corporate Presentation
  Time: 4:40 - 5:10 pm Eastern Time
  Attendees: Carrie Bourdow, President & CEO
    Barry Shin, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
    Mark A. Demitrack, MD, Senior Vice President & Chief Medical Officer

Any replay or webcast will be made available when possible, via the Events page of the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.Trevena.com.

