 

DGAP-News flatexDEGIRO with brilliant start into a new era of online brokerage in Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.11.2020, 07:00  |  62   |   |   

DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
flatexDEGIRO with brilliant start into a new era of online brokerage in Europe

10.11.2020 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

flatexDEGIRO with brilliant start into a new era of online brokerage in Europe

- Acquisition of DEGIRO closed, creating Europe's largest retail online broker

- Number of customers grown to 1.16 m (+45.5% compared to pro forma Sept. 2019)

- Number of trades until end of September more than doubled to 53.97 m, pro forma

- Revenues in 9M 2020 up 66.9% to EUR 164.8 m, compared to 9M 2019

- Sponsoring of Borussia Moenchengladbach to further raise brand awareness in light of international growth and the upcoming introduction of the 'flatex next' app in Germany

- Striving for market leadership in France through highest customer and transaction growth


"In the past three months, we have made an enormous leap forward in our strategy of creating Europe's leading online broker.

With the acquisition of DEGIRO, we are now present with strong brands in all relevant European markets. We are ahead of plan with our measures to create at least EUR 30 million of annual EBITDA synergies from the acquisition.

Our sponsorship of Borussia Moenchengladbach will further accelerate brand awareness, fostering our already strong momentum ahead of the launch of our new app 'flatex next'.

The outstanding growth numbers shown in the last months give us additional confidence in reaching our ambition of executing more than 70 million trades for 1.2 million customers this year and at least 100 million trades for 3 million customers in 2025 at the latest", says Frank Niehage, CEO of flatexDEGIRO AG.
 

Please note that with effect to 9 November 2020 the company name has changed from
flatex AG to flatexDEGIRO AG. In this group interim management statement, only the new company name, flatexDEGIRO, is used. The new name will be a strong signal and motivation to all our DEGIRO colleagues and DEGIRO clients. It will also allow us to build an even higher brand awareness for DEGIRO and flatex in the most efficient way.

Seite 1 von 8
Smartbroker


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: ■■■ Flatex AG - Der Online-Broker mit Flatrate-Tarifen ■■■

Diskussion: FinTech Group AG - der neue Internethighflyer?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News flatexDEGIRO with brilliant start into a new era of online brokerage in Europe DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement flatexDEGIRO with brilliant start into a new era of online brokerage in Europe 10.11.2020 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO mit fulminantem Start in eine neue Ära des Online-Brokerage in Europa
DGAP-DD: Zalando SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Finanzierungsverhandlungen bislang nicht erfolgreich
HYPOPORT SE: Neuer Geschäftsführer bei der E&P Pensionsmanagement GmbH
DGAP-News: bet-at-home.com AG: Konzern-Geschäftszahlen der ersten drei Quartale 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler AG veröffentlicht Prognose für Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-DD: Zalando SE deutsch
DGAP-News: FP with robust figures in the first nine months of 2020 despite corona pandemic
EQS Group AG: European Compliance & Ethics Conference: Alle Vorträge jetzt auch online abrufbar / Sichern Sie ...
DGAP-News: FP mit robusten Zahlen in den ersten neun Monaten 2020 trotz Corona-Pandemie
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Antigentest-Umsatz steigt rasant
Norsemont Mining vor Abschluß einer Bodenbildungsphase? Deutet sich eine Turnaroundformation an?
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
EQS-News: Meyer Burger strengthens its management team with seasoned solar expert
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
EQS-News: Relief stärkt sein Management Team mit Ernennung von J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. als Berater
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO mit fulminantem Start in eine neue Ära des Online-Brokerage in Europa (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO mit fulminantem Start in eine neue Ära des Online-Brokerage in Europa
03.11.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: flatex AG (deutsch)
03.11.20
HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER belässt Flatex auf 'Buy'
29.10.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: flatex AG (deutsch)
29.10.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: flatex AG (deutsch)
29.10.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: flatex AG (deutsch)
28.10.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: flatex AG (deutsch)
28.10.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: flatex AG (deutsch)
28.10.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: flatex AG (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
1.800
FinTech Group AG - der neue Internethighflyer?
04.11.20
3.096
■■■ Flatex AG - Der Online-Broker mit Flatrate-Tarifen ■■■
02.08.20
36
Börse Frankfurt findet ungewohnt deutliche Worte: Flatex streicht heimlich seine Handelsplätze zusam