Eutelsat Announces the Appointment of Pascal Homsy as Chief Technical Officer

Pascal joins Eutelsat from Thales Alenia Space where he was head of the Space Telecommunications Business Line. He brings with him some 30 years’ experience of senior management positions within major international groups, notably the telecoms conglomerate, Alcatel/Lucent/Nokia and the IT Services leader, Atos.

A seasoned Chief Technical Officer, Pascal has headed teams specialised in IP Platforms, Voice and Services, Fixed Networks, Broadband Wireless and Mobile Networks. In addition, he brings end-to-end knowledge of our value chain, having served in several Global Account Management and Sales Support roles at Alcatel, where he was notably in charge of the relationship with Orange.

Pascal also has considerable international experience, having spent the early part of his career in charge of Alcatel’s activities in numerous APAC markets, and subsequently holding responsibility for EMEA in various technology and commercial roles.

A French national, Pascal holds a Master of Sciences from Telecom Paris Tech.

Commenting on the appointment, Rodolphe Belmer said: “I am confident that Pascal’s extensive skill-set will be a great asset to Eutelsat as we pursue the transformation of our group to capture the Connectivity opportunity.”

Pascal will join Eutelsat in January and will sit on the Executive Committee. He replaces Yohann Leroy who has decided to continue his professional career outside the Group. I take this opportunity to warmly thank Yohann for his key contribution to Eutelsat’s development and to wish him well in his future endeavors.

