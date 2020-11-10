 

Eutelsat Announces the Appointment of Pascal Homsy as Chief Technical Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 08:30  |  59   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) announces the appointment of Pascal Homsy as Chief Technical Officer.

Pascal joins Eutelsat from Thales Alenia Space where he was head of the Space Telecommunications Business Line. He brings with him some 30 years’ experience of senior management positions within major international groups, notably the telecoms conglomerate, Alcatel/Lucent/Nokia and the IT Services leader, Atos.

A seasoned Chief Technical Officer, Pascal has headed teams specialised in IP Platforms, Voice and Services, Fixed Networks, Broadband Wireless and Mobile Networks. In addition, he brings end-to-end knowledge of our value chain, having served in several Global Account Management and Sales Support roles at Alcatel, where he was notably in charge of the relationship with Orange.

Pascal also has considerable international experience, having spent the early part of his career in charge of Alcatel’s activities in numerous APAC markets, and subsequently holding responsibility for EMEA in various technology and commercial roles.

A French national, Pascal holds a Master of Sciences from Telecom Paris Tech.

Commenting on the appointment, Rodolphe Belmer said: “I am confident that Pascal’s extensive skill-set will be a great asset to Eutelsat as we pursue the transformation of our group to capture the Connectivity opportunity.”

Pascal will join Eutelsat in January and will sit on the Executive Committee. He replaces Yohann Leroy who has decided to continue his professional career outside the Group. I take this opportunity to warmly thank Yohann for his key contribution to Eutelsat’s development and to wish him well in his future endeavors.

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service. For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com.

Eutelsat Communications Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: v a l u e 8.Nov.2018 HV, Dividende steigt von 1,21 auf 1.27
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eutelsat Announces the Appointment of Pascal Homsy as Chief Technical Officer Regulatory News: Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) announces the appointment of Pascal Homsy as Chief Technical Officer. Pascal joins Eutelsat from Thales Alenia Space where he was head of the Space Telecommunications Business Line. He …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
Service Properties Trust Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Nomad Foods to Acquire Findus Switzerland
GE Healthcare, GenesisCare Partner to Tackle Two Biggest Health Burdens Globally, Deliver Improved ...
TechnipFMC ESG Update Presentation
Groupe PSA: A Logo to Express the Spirit of Stellantis
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Stimulates Memory T-Cell Recall in Patients ...
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Annual General Meeting of Eutelsat Communications
02.11.20
Eutelsat Successfully Launches Sat.tv, Its Enhanced Electronic Program Guide for Free-to-air Channels
30.10.20
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS: ORGANISATION OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
30.10.20
CORRECTING and REPLACING: Eutelsat Communications: First Quarter 2020-21 Revenues
29.10.20
Eutelsat Communications: First Quarter 2020-21 Revenues
15.10.20
Eutelsat’s HOTBIRD Selected by Kabelio for New Swiss HD Platform

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
61
v a l u e 8.Nov.2018 HV, Dividende steigt von 1,21 auf 1.27