 

L&T Technology Services Reduces Mobile and Communications Systems Design Cycle Time by Nearly 40 Percent With Cadence Clarity 3D Solver

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 11:00  |  19   |   |   

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) reduced its design cycle time for mobile camera and memory devices by three weeks, or nearly 40 percent, by adopting the Cadence Clarity 3D Solver to analyze complex high-speed interconnects, including both 10G and 25G Ethernet and MIPI signals. The Clarity 3D Solver enabled LTTS to achieve gold-standard accuracy with faster extraction, which allowed them to explore what-if scenarios and create more robust designs. For more information on the Clarity 3D Solver, please visit www.cadence.com/go/clarityltts.

When analyzing MIPI camera sensor signals with their legacy solution, LTTS was unable to extract accurate interconnect models of the wire bond structures. By importing directly from the Cadence Allegro Implementation Platform, the Clarity 3D Solver could easily perform accurate gold-standard extraction of signals including wire bonds and nearby power and ground structures. Cadence Sigrity SystemSI technology was then used to verify signal integrity interface compliance. Having an integrated, single-vendor solution for design, 3D electromagnetic extraction and time-domain simulation enabled LTTS to eliminate delays and conversions. Accurate, extracted S-parameter models were quickly generated, providing LTTS a high degree of design confidence. As a result, they achieved a better design faster, without the manual effort previously required.

Because LTTS was able to conduct multiple iterations in a day, they could perform more what-if analysis for design optimization. Realizing the Clarity 3D Solver’s many advantages, LTTS was able to shorten overall design cycle time from eight weeks to five—a nearly 40 percent reduction. Previously simulations required a separate server, but the Clarity 3D Solver’s efficient use of memory and distributed computing allowed LTTS to run them on a laptop. This gives LTTS confidence that acquiring additional on-premises or cloud compute resources could further reduce the design cycle.

“LTTS has a vibrant team working on a range of cutting edge embedded technologies like 5G, Industry 4.0, AI/ML and machine vision for global customers in a plethora of segments ranging from semiconductors, telecom, consumer electronics, media and entertainment to transportation, industrial and healthcare verticals,” said Ben Gu, vice president of multi-physics system analysis in the Custom IC & PCB Group at Cadence. “With Cadence’s Clarity 3D Solver accelerating LTTS’ design lifecycle, they can achieve greater milestones for end customers in a much shorter timeframe.”

“The Cadence Clarity 3D Solver delivers gold-standard accuracy with speed and capacity not found in legacy 3D field solvers," said Rabi Rout, global head of embedded technology at L&T Technology Services. “Its unbounded capacity, high performance and tight integration with Cadence Allegro and Sigrity enabled us to seamlessly design, extract and simulate. We could easily make design changes utilizing the user-friendly, seamlessly integrated solution to rapidly validate those changes. We were able to use this time savings to explore design variations and create more robust designs.”

The Clarity 3D Solver supports Cadence’s Intelligent System Design strategy, enabling system innovation.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications, including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For six years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

2020 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. MIPI is a registered trademark owned by MIPI Alliance. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cadence Design Systems Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

L&T Technology Services Reduces Mobile and Communications Systems Design Cycle Time by Nearly 40 Percent With Cadence Clarity 3D Solver Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) reduced its design cycle time for mobile camera and memory devices by three weeks, or nearly 40 percent, by adopting the Cadence Clarity 3D …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
Service Properties Trust Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Nomad Foods to Acquire Findus Switzerland
GE Healthcare, GenesisCare Partner to Tackle Two Biggest Health Burdens Globally, Deliver Improved ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
Adobe to Acquire Workfront
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Cadence Achieves Industry-First ASIL B(D) Compliance Certification for Automotive Radar, Lidar and V2X DSP IP
02.11.20
Cadence Wins Four 2020 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year Awards
28.10.20
Cadence Custom/AMS Flow Certified for the Samsung Foundry 3nm Advanced Process Technology for Early Design Starts
19.10.20
Cadence Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
17.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 42/20
14.10.20
Cadence Named One of the 2020 World’s Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work and Fortune
13.10.20
New Cadence Clarity 3D Transient Solver Delivers up to 10X Faster System-Level EMI Simulation
13.10.20
Cadence Brings Verification IP to the Chip Level with New System VIP Solution
12.10.20
TriEye Shortens Time to Market for Next-Generation CMOS-Based SWIR Image Sensors with the Cadence Spectre X Simulator