Zymeworks to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced that management will participate in four upcoming virtual investor conferences.
- Stifel’s 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference is scheduled for November 16-18, 2020. Zymeworks is presenting on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 4:40 p.m. ET.
- Jefferies’ Virtual London Healthcare Conference is scheduled for November 17-19, 2020. Zymeworks is presenting on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:25 a.m. ET (4:25 p.m. GMT).
- Wolfe’s 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference is scheduled for November 18-19, 2020. Zymeworks is presenting on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:20 p.m. ET.
- SVB Leerink's Oncology Day is scheduled for November 19, 2020. Zymeworks will be participating in conference; there is no public presentation.
Interested parties can access a live webcast of the presentations via a link from Zymeworks’ website at http://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations, which will also host recorded replays available afterwards.
About Zymeworks Inc.
Zymeworks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks’ suite of therapeutic platforms and its fully integrated drug development engine enable precise engineering of highly differentiated product candidates. Zymeworks’ lead clinical candidate, zanidatamab (ZW25), is a novel Azymetric bispecific antibody currently in a registration-enabling clinical trial for refractory HER2+ biliary tract cancer as well as several Phase 2 clinical trials for HER2+ gastroesophageal and breast cancers. Zymeworks’ second clinical candidate, ZW49, is a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate currently in Phase 1 clinical development and combines the unique design and antibody framework of zanidatamab with Zymeworks’ proprietary ZymeLink linker-cytotoxin. Zymeworks is also advancing a deep preclinical pipeline in oncology (including immuno-oncology agents) and other therapeutic areas. In addition, its therapeutic platforms are being leveraged through strategic partnerships with nine biopharmaceutical companies. For more information, visit www.zymeworks.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005179/en/
