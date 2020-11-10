 

A88CBD Drops New Powder Packs on A88CBD.com

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”) is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88, A88 Infused, and A88CBD, respectively. Today, the Company announces that its lifestyle brand A88CBD will introduce new powder packs in four exciting flavors available by the end of November.

The Alkaline Water Company: A88CBD Powder Packs (Photo: Business Wire)

The Alkaline Water Company: A88CBD Powder Packs (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to announce another exciting and innovative product for our A88CBD ingestible line,” stated Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “Recently, we have added multiple category-leading items to our portfolio of products that differentiate us from competitors. Initial feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, resulting in strong online sales. Our latest addition, the A88CBD powder packs, tastes great and carries the same high-quality, lab-tested CBD that is fully dissolvable in any food and beverage. With commitments from over 500 retail locations, we expect this highly anticipated product to be a hit in the all-natural channel, especially with the support of our growing CBD partner network. These powder packs will be available in four exciting flavors and are perfect for the on-the-go consumer looking for a quick boost with fast onset times. Our loyal customers can drop these powder packs into their favorite A88 products to create an energizing and refreshing drink.

“Our A88CBD ingestibles line includes tinctures, capsules, flavored water, gummies, and now powder packs. These in-demand items are gaining popularity in the c-store channel, and with CBD-only and online retailers. We believe our latest offering, the fruit-flavored powder packs, will help us further penetrate the convenience store channel, with endless business possibilities. We see this product as a perfect complement to our core waters, especially as regulatory guidelines get further defined. The industry is moving in the right direction, and with three additional states legalizing recreational cannabis during this election cycle, we see a bright future for our entire line of great-tasting and best in class CBD products.”

