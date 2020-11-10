 

Several Streaming Companies Are Hot on the Heels of the Leader Heading to 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 15:45   

FN Media Group Presents USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group – Stay-at-home declarations during the global pandemic over the past year have positively impacted businesses for streaming service providers and added to the wave of consumers dropping traditional TV services. While the leaders benefited, some new services are hot on their heels.

The livestreaming space is gaining momentum thanks to the efforts of leaders like Netflix, who have blazed a path for other companies with significant interest in the sector including as AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T), Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), and Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). These companies are all launching their own streaming services and hold newer and more diverse show portfolios that could help them outperform in the upcoming months.

Pairing itself with the with the established providers, emerging company Liquid Media Group Ltd. is rolling up a slate of businesses in the streaming sector as well. Based in Vancouver – considered Hollywood North for film, TV and animation – Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ: YVR) has jumped on the digital streaming trend with early success. The company is integrating multiple disciplines including Video on Demand (VOD), Subscription VOD (SVOD), and Electronic Sell-Through (EST) into a single media group.

The company's stated mission is to empower content creators worldwide to develop, produce and distribute content across channels and platforms. That is proving very fruitful as Liquid Media has been able to strike deal after deal in the last several months with significant content partners in the gaming, digital content and production segments.

Caching Up on the Leader

As the dominant player in the space, Netflix, Inc. has flourished during the lockdowns. It has reported record revenues and profits during this period. But like others, it faces a potential short fall of movies and shows thanks to the suspension of all production. Many popular series were stalled, and, in some cases, new shows have been canceled. This left NFLX to project a slowing of subscriber growth in the coming months. This widens the door for competitors including:

Disclaimer

