Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in targeted C3 therapies, today announced that the company will participate in the upcoming investor conferences in November:

  • Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET
  • Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 6:45 a.m. ET

Cedric Francois, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of Apellis, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference and a podium presentation at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference.

The events will be available via live webcast from the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website at https://investors.apellis.com/events-and-presentations. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the events.

About Apellis
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in targeted C3 therapies, we aim to develop transformative therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, nephrology, and neurology. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com.

Investor Contact:
Sam Martin / Maghan Meyers
Argot Partners
sam@argotpartners.com / maghan@argotpartners.com
212.600.1902

 


