Logitech Increases Use of Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic At Scale

Tweet Now : By the end of 2021, more than 50% of mice & keyboards in Logitech’s largest product portfolio will use recycled plastic, eliminating an estimated 7,100 tons of virgin plastic and 11,000 tons of carbon per year. #SustainableDesign #CarbonReduction #Recycle

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI), an award-winning design company and maker of cloud peripheral products, today announced its commitment to incorporating post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR) into its products at scale in an effort to reduce its carbon impact and increase circularity of consumer products. In a little over a year, the Company’s largest product portfolio will include PCR in more than 50 percent of its mice and keyboards, and will provide full transparency on the amount of PCR in each product to drive industry innovation and greater adoption of recycled plastic.

Over the last three years, Logitech has focused on increasingly moving to PCR plastic across its most popular product lines as part of its Design for Sustainability efforts. Since the launch of the PCR program, the Company will have shipped more than 50 million devices made with PCR plastic by the end of next year. Some products containing PCR plastic include the top-selling Logitech K120 and K400 keyboards, C390 webcam, M100 and M190 mice, and the UE HYPERBOOM. Logitech’s latest product made with PCR plastic is the new ERGO M575 mouse, which started with a design goal of maximizing the use of PCR plastic in the black, graphite and off-white model.

To drive carbon reduction at an even greater scale, Logitech is focusing on utilizing PCR plastic in products that account for the most units sold globally. The Company is committing that by the end of 2021, more than 50 percent of the mice and keyboard produced in Logitech’s Creativity and Productivity portfolio, the Company’s largest portfolio, will be made with PCR plastic - eliminating an estimated 7,100 tons of virgin plastic and 11,000 tons of carbon per year.

“We are on a journey to design products for the future. The top area where we can make a significant and long-term impact to reduce carbon is by applying our design for sustainability principles across the product development process,” said Prakash Arunkundrum, Global Head of Operations and Sustainability at Logitech. “Since plastic is one of the most used materials at Logitech, we’re investing in the circular economy by recycling and reusing consumer products to push the limits of what is currently possible for recycled plastic.”