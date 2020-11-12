 

Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. Selects Northern Trust for Multi-Jurisdictional Fund Administration Services

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) was recently appointed to provide fund administration services for Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. (“Pershing Square”). Under the mandate, Northern Trust will support Pershing Square’s Guernsey, Cayman and Delaware domiciled funds.

“Northern Trust has all the capabilities we were looking for in our administration partner,” said Pershing Square chief financial officer Michael Gonnella. “Northern Trust is able to execute the complex daily, weekly and monthly requirements for our funds and deliver seamless service across geographies and products.”

“We’re very excited to begin this relationship with Pershing Square,” said Jeff Boyd, chief executive officer, Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services. “We pride ourselves on our global reputation and are thrilled to support Pershing Square’s investment business with a consistent high-quality service across regions.”

Dave Sauvarin, country head, Channel Islands, Northern Trust, said: “We are delighted that Northern Trust in Guernsey has been named Administrator and Company Secretary to Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) and look forward to playing an important role in this multi-jurisdictional relationship with Pershing Square.”

Northern Trust offers an extensive range of asset servicing solutions for many of the world’s leading asset managers and asset owners across sectors including private equity, private debt, real estate, infrastructure and hedge funds. Its broad range of services includes fund administration, depositary, custody, middle office, banking, treasury and sophisticated reporting solutions.

About Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P.

Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. (“PSCM”) is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and based in New York. PSCM was formed in 2003 under the laws of the State of Delaware in the United States. PSCM has assets under administration of US $9.4B as of September 30, 2020.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US $13.1 trillion, and assets under management of US $1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

