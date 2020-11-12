Histogen Announces $4.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Histogen Inc. (Nasdaq: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional and accredited investors, for the purchase and sale of 2,522,784 shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $1.78375 per share, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Histogen also agreed to issue to the investors, in a concurrent private placement, unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,892,088 shares of its common stock. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about November 16, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The warrants have an exercise price of $ 1.70 per share, will be exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire five and one-half years from the date of issuance.

The gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $4.5 million, before deducting placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses. Histogen intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including expenses related to the clinical development of its products for its CCM, hECM and HSC programs, further research and development, capital expenditures and general and administrative expenses.

The shares of common stock (but not the warrants or the shares of common stock underlying the warrants) are being offered by Histogen pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-248074) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 17, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on August 26, 2020. The offering of the shares of common stock will be made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the shares of common stock being offered will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (646) 975-6996 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.