 

Histogen Announces $4.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 14:00  |  27   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Histogen Inc. (Nasdaq: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional and accredited investors, for the purchase and sale of 2,522,784 shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $1.78375 per share, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Histogen also agreed to issue to the investors, in a concurrent private placement, unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,892,088 shares of its common stock. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about November 16, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The warrants have an exercise price of $ 1.70 per share, will be exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire five and one-half years from the date of issuance.

The gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $4.5 million, before deducting placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses. Histogen intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including expenses related to the clinical development of its products for its CCM, hECM and HSC programs, further research and development, capital expenditures and general and administrative expenses.

The shares of common stock (but not the warrants or the shares of common stock underlying the warrants) are being offered by Histogen pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-248074) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 17, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on August 26, 2020. The offering of the shares of common stock will be made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the shares of common stock being offered will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (646) 975-6996 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Histogen Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Histogen Announces $4.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Histogen Inc. (Nasdaq: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Bilwee selects WISeKey’s WISeID technology to help Argentinian companies safely complete business ...
Gran Colombia Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Results; Announces Tripling of Its ...
Search Minerals Receives $1.5m of Debentures Conversion, Announces Shares for Debt and Loan ...
UPDATE - Castor Maritime Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Nine Months Ended ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Histogen Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Provides Business Update
28.10.20
Histogen to Report Third Quarter 2020 Earnings on November 12, 2020
27.10.20
Histogen and Amerimmune Enter into a Collaborative Development and Commercialization Agreement for Emricasan in the Treatment of COVID-19
19.10.20
Histogen Appoints Moya Daniels as Executive Vice President and Head of Regulatory, Quality and Clinical Operations