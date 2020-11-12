Enphase Energy Partners with DMEGC Solar Energy on High-Efficiency AC Modules in Europe

‘S-HERTOGENBOSCH, the Netherlands, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced a strategic partnership with DMEGC Solar Energy, a vertically integrated manufacturer of solar photovoltaic (PV) products from poly silicon to modules, to develop high-efficiency Enphase Energized AC modules (ACM) for the European residential solar market. These ACMs are currently available in France and the Netherlands.



The Mono PERC Black Enphase Energized ACM in Europe features Enphase IQ 7 and IQ 7+ microinverters. Incorporating advanced mono PERC half-cut cell technology, the DMEGC Black ACM produces outstanding yields due to power classes of up to 340 Wp and efficiencies of up to 20.15%. The ACM also offers best-in-class quality manufacturing according to international quality standards and 100% EL testing performed twice during production. The Mono PERC DMEGC ACM enables installers to be more competitive through improved capital management, reduced labor costs, improved SKU management with accelerated design, and faster installation times.

“We see a promising future for our partnership with Enphase Energy in European countries, particular in countries like France and the Netherlands, where quality, innovation and aesthetics are key for residential PV solutions,” said Erik Das, sales director at DMEGC Solar Europe. “Enphase Energized AC modules offer remote monitoring, rapid shutdown, quality design, and simple installation. Their lower maintenance costs and high safety features are much appreciated in our competitive solar markets.”

The seventh-generation Enphase IQ microinverter system leverages Enphase’s unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than an aggregated one million hours of cumulative power-on testing to ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, and extreme cold. The Company’s microinverters are designed to be long-lived energy assets and are backed by a 25-year limited warranty.