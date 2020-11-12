 

Caregiving in a COVID-19 World Voya Financial Study Finds the Special Needs Community Facing Heightened Challenges During the Global Pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 20:03  |  72   |   |   

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today results of a study* that found that the special needs community feels isolated and alone to a higher degree than those who are not part of this community, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the globe. Overall, more than a third of respondents (37%) say COVID-19 has had a severe impact on their daily lives, while only a quarter of those outside of the special needs community said the same. Among the feelings most gripping those polled are fear, confusion and uncertainty.

Specifically, the study found:

  • 44% of respondents feel an increased level of anxiety over physical and mental health issues;
  • 44% also feel isolation and loneliness; and
  • Four in 10 (40%) of those polled say COVID-19 caused a disruption in care, i.e., in-home services, therapies, doctors’ appointments and respite care.

The Voya study also found higher levels of financial concern around economic well-being in this community, likely due to the resulting lack of resources as well as a higher likelihood of job loss. However, people in the special needs community are taking some steps to overcome financial challenges experienced during the pandemic. While some actions are positive, others paint a more troubling picture.

For example, approximately three in 10 (29%) of those polled say they are evaluating their daily expenses, reflecting concerns about critical daily living expenses, and 17% of respondents have decreased the number of hours worked, or stopped working altogether.

“In a world that has been drastically impacted due to COVID-19, the support that employers provide to people with disabilities and special needs, as well as to those who care for them, has never been more critical,” said Voya Financial Chairman and CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. “Voya champions equity and inclusion in all that we do — and that includes providing specific resources for the disabilities and special needs community, as well as other underserved communities. Through our Voya Cares program, we offer tools, education, support, resources and advocacy to aid people with disabilities and their caregivers.”

Many employers are increasing efforts to provide resources to their employees that specifically address the challenges that COVID-19 has presented to the disabilities community. As an example, Voya has elevated two important relationships that are designed to empower the special needs community to take charge of their futures and overcome the challenges they face.

Seite 1 von 4
Voya Financial Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Caregiving in a COVID-19 World Voya Financial Study Finds the Special Needs Community Facing Heightened Challenges During the Global Pandemic Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today results of a study* that found that the special needs community feels isolated and alone to a higher degree than those who are not part of this community, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Alibaba Generates RMB498.2 Billion (US$74.1 Billion) in GMV During the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping ...
Coty Announces $2.5bn Wella Sale to Complete by November 30, 2020
Akers Biosciences and MyMD Pharmaceuticals Sign Definitive Merger Agreement
LNG Industry Veteran Oscar Spieler Joins Delfin as Executive Chairman
NKLA ALERT: Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Nikola Corporation ...
Sierra Wireless Octave Wins “IoT Innovation of the Year” Award in 2020 Mobile Breakthrough ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:00 Uhr
Voya Financial Advisors Enhances Digital Experience to Help Improve Retirement Outcomes
10.11.20
Voya Provides Greater Financial Wellness Support to Individuals with New Budgeting Tool
10.11.20
Voya Investment Management Hires Founding Partners and Acquires the Technology of G Squared Capital
04.11.20
Voya Financial Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Results
30.10.20
Voya Honors Hiawassee, Georgia Teacher with First-Place Unsung Heroes Program Award
29.10.20
Voya Financial Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
29.10.20
Aylwin B. Lewis Joins Voya Financial Board of Directors
29.10.20
Voya Financial Expects New Solar Energy System at Chandler Facility to Provide More than 663,600 Kilowatt-Hours of Clean, Renewable Energy in First Year
28.10.20
Voya Honors Ogdensburg Teachers with Third-Place Unsung Heroes Program Award
28.10.20
Voya Financial Selected as Single Service Provider for St. Louis County, Missouri, Deferred Compensation Plan