Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today results of a study* that found that the special needs community feels isolated and alone to a higher degree than those who are not part of this community, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the globe. Overall, more than a third of respondents (37%) say COVID-19 has had a severe impact on their daily lives, while only a quarter of those outside of the special needs community said the same. Among the feelings most gripping those polled are fear, confusion and uncertainty.

44% of respondents feel an increased level of anxiety over physical and mental health issues;

44% also feel isolation and loneliness; and

Four in 10 (40%) of those polled say COVID-19 caused a disruption in care, i.e., in-home services, therapies, doctors’ appointments and respite care.

The Voya study also found higher levels of financial concern around economic well-being in this community, likely due to the resulting lack of resources as well as a higher likelihood of job loss. However, people in the special needs community are taking some steps to overcome financial challenges experienced during the pandemic. While some actions are positive, others paint a more troubling picture.

For example, approximately three in 10 (29%) of those polled say they are evaluating their daily expenses, reflecting concerns about critical daily living expenses, and 17% of respondents have decreased the number of hours worked, or stopped working altogether.

“In a world that has been drastically impacted due to COVID-19, the support that employers provide to people with disabilities and special needs, as well as to those who care for them, has never been more critical,” said Voya Financial Chairman and CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. “Voya champions equity and inclusion in all that we do — and that includes providing specific resources for the disabilities and special needs community, as well as other underserved communities. Through our Voya Cares program, we offer tools, education, support, resources and advocacy to aid people with disabilities and their caregivers.”

Many employers are increasing efforts to provide resources to their employees that specifically address the challenges that COVID-19 has presented to the disabilities community. As an example, Voya has elevated two important relationships that are designed to empower the special needs community to take charge of their futures and overcome the challenges they face.