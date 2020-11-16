 

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Announces That It Has Obtained FDES Environmental and Health Declaration Forms for Concrete Floors and Shells Produced Using Its H-UKR Clinker-Free Low-Carbon Cement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 08:00  |  41   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green” or the “Company”), a pioneer in clinker-free low-carbon cement, announces that is has obtained Fiches de Déclaration Environnementale et Sanitaire (FDES) environmental and health declaration forms for concrete floors and shells manufactured using its H-UKR cement.

These two FDES are part of a continuous proactive approach to certify innovative new Hoffmann Green cements. These standardized documents present the results of the Life Cycle Analysis of concrete manufactured from Hoffmann Green H-UKR cement for floor and shell elements as well as health information enabling the environmental and health performance to be calculated for a building’s eco-design. The FDES will be published in the INIES database, national reference database on environmental and health characteristics for the construction sector.

The FDES provides those who use concrete manufactured from Hoffmann Green cement with a summary of multicriteria, objective quantitative and qualitative information for every phase of a product’s life cycle (production, transport, implementation, use and end of life). It represents an irreplaceable tool for evaluating the environmental performance of buildings constructed using Hoffmann Green concrete, particularly within the framework of the new RE2020 environmental regulation whose implementation has, for now, been postponed until next summer.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say:We are delighted to announce that we have received the first two French FDES for this type of product in anticipation of the new environmental legislation that will soon be applicable. This information is paramount for our clients, as it assesses the reduction in CO2 from using our clinker-free cement with a view to calculating the total carbon data for a building’s construction. This key milestone again demonstrates Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies’ dynamic approach and commitment to immediately and substantially reducing the construction sector’s carbon level given the climate change challenges the world is facing”.

As a reminder, H-UKR is a cement based on alkali-activated blast furnace slag to address the precast concrete, ready-mix concrete and cement bag markets.

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative clinker-free low-carbon cement with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement. Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement’s composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker. Hoffmann Green’s cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies SASU Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Announces That It Has Obtained FDES Environmental and Health Declaration Forms for Concrete Floors and Shells Produced Using Its H-UKR Clinker-Free Low-Carbon Cement Regulatory News: Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green” or the “Company”), a pioneer in clinker-free low-carbon cement, announces that is has obtained Fiches de Déclaration Environnementale et …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nikola Corporation and Encourages ...
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by American ...
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS: Trading suspension
Atara Biotherapeutics to Present New Open-Label Extension Data, Including 15-Month Safety and ...
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presented During AASLD Highlighting Durable Improvements in ...
KKR and Rakuten to Acquire Stakes in Seiyu from Walmart, Focus on Accelerating Digital Transformation of Japanese Retail: Seiyu Positioned to Become Japan’s Leading Omnichannel Retailer
Tatsuo Tanaka to Retire as Citi Japan Chairman, Vice Chairman Fumiaki Kurahara Appointed as Next ...
Premier and 34 Leading Health Systems Partner with DeRoyal to Expand Domestic Production of ...
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”) R&D Update
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
Hoffmann Green Expands Partnership With Prefabricator Soriba