 

Virgin Galactic Adjusts Test Flight Schedule in Response to New State Government COVID-19 Restrictions

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE), in accordance with new guidelines from the New Mexico Department of Health to disrupt the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the state, today announced that it will be minimizing its operational footprint at its New Mexico facilities.

In consultation with government officials, and as a result of these new operations restrictions, the space flight that was planned to occur between November 19-23, 2020 will be rescheduled.

Michael Colglazier, CEO, Virgin Galactic said: ‘With the health and safety of our team members in mind, and in accordance with the recent direction from the New Mexico Department of Health, we will be minimizing our New Mexico operations to the greatest degree possible. While these new restrictions cause us to adjust our flight schedule, we take this pause in stride and will be prepared to resume our pre-flight procedures and announce a new test flight window as soon as we can. Our team members at Virgin Galactic, our Future Astronauts, and our fans around the world remain incredibly excited for our upcoming spaceflight.’

About Virgin Galactic Holdings

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers, as well as a manufacturer of advanced air and space vehicles. It is developing a spaceflight system designed to offer customers a unique and transformative experience. You can find more information at https://www.virgingalactic.com/

