Synovus Opens New Branch in Atlanta’s Upper Westside

Synovus Bank has opened a new banking center in Atlanta’s Upper Westside. The Marietta Boulevard branch is located at 2211 Marietta Boulevard, across the street from the new Westside Village @ Moores Mill development.

Led by Retail Market Manager Bob Millar, the branch provides a full range of personal and business banking products, home mortgage products, and private wealth management services. The 2,500 square-foot branch includes a 24-hour walk-up vestibule ATM, drive-up ATM, private banking offices, and a conference room. Lobby and drive-thru hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET, Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET, and Saturday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET.