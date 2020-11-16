Synovus Opens New Branch in Atlanta’s Upper Westside
Synovus Bank has opened a new banking center in Atlanta’s Upper Westside. The Marietta Boulevard branch is located at 2211 Marietta Boulevard, across the street from the new Westside Village @ Moores Mill development.
Led by Retail Market Manager Bob Millar, the branch provides a full range of personal and business banking products, home mortgage products, and private wealth management services. The 2,500 square-foot branch includes a 24-hour walk-up vestibule ATM, drive-up ATM, private banking offices, and a conference room. Lobby and drive-thru hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET, Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET, and Saturday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET.
With the Marietta Boulevard branch, Synovus operates 46 branches in metro Atlanta and three within the City of Atlanta.
Synovus Bank, a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank, provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services together with its affiliates through 289 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank has been recognized as one of the country’s “Most Reputable Banks” by American Banker and the Reputation Institute. Synovus Bank is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Equal Housing Lender.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201116005130/en/
