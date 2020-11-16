Wipro, SNP SE Enter Into a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Enterprise Transformation for Customers Globally

As part of the partnership, Wipro will leverage SNP’s CrystalBridge data transformation platform and the BLUEFIELD approach to provide customers worldwide with a flexible, fast and secure migration to SAP S/4HANA. Through predefined scenarios, the platform allows organizations to evaluate and simulate the optimal transformation path, thereby reducing efforts and increasing the predictability of outcomes. Both companies will also build a ‘Transformation Competence Center’ that will train and certify Wipro consultants to use the BLUEFIELD transformation approach powered by CrystalBridge.

Michael Eberhardt, Chief Operating Officer, SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE said, “We have been working closely with Wipro for over three years and have successfully implemented several complex transformation projects in various industries across continents. With this strategic partnership, we are consolidating our trust and collaborative efforts to ensure agile and secure transformation projects.”

Harish Dwarkanhalli, President, Cloud Enterprise Platforms (CEP), Wipro Limited said, “Wipro’s customers have been benefitting from the combined synergies of SNP and Wipro, and this partnership brings an unassailable advantage to them at a time when responsiveness and real-time decision making are critical for businesses. Our investment in the ‘Transformation Competence Center’ reinforces our commitment to the success of our customers and the relationship we have with SNP. We are confident that this collaboration will spur innovation and accelerate our customers’ digital transformation journey.”

