 

Wipro, SNP SE Enter Into a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Enterprise Transformation for Customers Globally

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 14:43  |  56   |   |   

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, and SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a world-leading provider of software solutions for digital transformation processes and automated data migration, today announced a strategic partnership to help customers accelerate their enterprise transformation journey.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201116005697/en/

As part of the partnership, Wipro will leverage SNP’s CrystalBridge data transformation platform and the BLUEFIELD approach to provide customers worldwide with a flexible, fast and secure migration to SAP S/4HANA. Through predefined scenarios, the platform allows organizations to evaluate and simulate the optimal transformation path, thereby reducing efforts and increasing the predictability of outcomes. Both companies will also build a ‘Transformation Competence Center’ that will train and certify Wipro consultants to use the BLUEFIELD transformation approach powered by CrystalBridge.

Michael Eberhardt, Chief Operating Officer, SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE said, “We have been working closely with Wipro for over three years and have successfully implemented several complex transformation projects in various industries across continents. With this strategic partnership, we are consolidating our trust and collaborative efforts to ensure agile and secure transformation projects.”

Harish Dwarkanhalli, President, Cloud Enterprise Platforms (CEP), Wipro Limited said, “Wipro’s customers have been benefitting from the combined synergies of SNP and Wipro, and this partnership brings an unassailable advantage to them at a time when responsiveness and real-time decision making are critical for businesses. Our investment in the ‘Transformation Competence Center’ reinforces our commitment to the success of our customers and the relationship we have with SNP. We are confident that this collaboration will spur innovation and accelerate our customers’ digital transformation journey.”

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 180,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future. For more information, please visit www.wipro.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Wipro Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wipro, SNP SE Enter Into a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Enterprise Transformation for Customers Globally Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, and SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a world-leading provider of software solutions for digital …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nikola Corporation and Encourages ...
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Moderna Announces Longer Shelf Life for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate at Refrigerated Temperatures
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”) R&D Update
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by American ...
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS: Trading suspension
Total and CMA CGM Complete World’s Largest Liquefied Natural Gas Bunkering Operation at Port of ...
Atara Biotherapeutics to Present New Open-Label Extension Data, Including 15-Month Safety and ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
Topcoder Announces Winners of the 2020 Innovation Awards
10.11.20
Wipro Wins Five-year Software Engineering Services Engagement from ThoughtSpot
03.11.20
Wipro und AWS kündigen die Gründung der Wipro AWS Business Group zur Beschleunigung des Wachstums an
02.11.20
Wipro and AWS Announce the Launch of Wipro AWS Business Group to Accelerate Growth
29.10.20
Wipro erwirbt Encore Theme Technologies Private Limited, ein Partnerunternehmen des Finanzsoftware-Spezialisten Finastra
29.10.20
Wipro and IBM strengthen relationship; announce the expansion of IBM Hybrid Cloud Practice
29.10.20
Wipro stärkt Partnerschaft mit SAP bezüglich Cloud-Lösungen für den Immobiliensektor
28.10.20
Wipro Strengthens Partnership With SAP on Industry Cloud Solutions for Real Estate Sector

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.07.20
2
Wipro Limited Announces Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Under IFRS