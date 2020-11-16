 

Celsion Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 14:30  |  31   |   |   

        Initiates Phase II OVATION 2 Study of GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer

Continues Following Patients for Overall Survival in Phase III OPTIMA Study

Conference Call Begins Today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), an oncology drug development company, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, and provided an update on clinical development programs with GEN-1, its DNA-mediated IL-12 immunotherapy currently in Phase II development for the treatment of advanced ovarian cancer, and ThermoDox, its proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin currently in Phase III development for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), or primary liver cancer.

“The OVATION 2 Study with our GEN-1 immunotherapy continues recruitment into the 100 mg/m² dose cohort,” said Michael H. Tardugno, Celsion’s chairman, president and chief executive officer. “This study is based on encouraging results from our Phase Ib OVATION 1 Study in advanced ovarian cancer. In June 2020, the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the OVATION 2 Study recommended that the Phase II portion proceed with the dose of 100 mg/m2, and in July 2020, we announced the randomization of the first two patients in this portion of the Study. This milestone was achieved approximately five months ahead of our previously announced schedule. We have a very aggressive recruitment program in place and anticipate completing enrollment of approximately 110 patients in the second or third quarter of 2021. Importantly, as an open-label study, clinical updates will be provided throughout the course of treatment, including response rates and surgical resection scores,” Mr. Tardugno added.

Continuing his comments, Mr. Tardugno noted, “Since the DMC’s finding that the OPTIMA Study crossed the futility boundary, albeit with substantial uncertainty, and leaving the decision to terminate the Study up to the Company, we have determined to continue following patients for overall survival (OS) until such time as futility is either confirmed or dispelled.”

Mr. Tardugno added, “As promised, Celsion has engaged a global biometrics contract research organization (CRO), with forensic statistical analysis capability that specializes in data management, statistical consulting, statistical analysis and data sciences. They have particular expertise in evaluating unusual data from clinical trials, and experience with associated regulatory issues. The primary objective of the CRO’s work is to determine the basis and reasoning behind continuing to follow patients for OS. Also as promised, and in parallel, the Company has submitted all OPTIMA Study clinical trial data to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for an independent evaluation using a Cox Regression Analysis for minimum burn time per tumor volume. This evaluation is similar to the hypothesis generated from the NIH paper published in the Journal of Vascular and Interventional Radiology.

In conclusion, Mr. Tardugno stated, “Celsion feels strongly that we owe it to patients, physicians and our investors to continue examining the data from the OPTIMA Study, particularly given how surprising the recommendation was to Celsion from the DMC. While the trial outcome as predicted by the second interim analysis may not change, and as unlikely as it may be, in the event we see substantial clinical benefit from the CRO and NIH analyses, we will carefully review our options with the 14 regulatory agencies under which the OPTIMA Study is being conducted. We expect to report findings from these independent analyses before the end of the year, either or both of which will guide our decision to continue to follow patients to the final analysis at 197 or more deaths, a milestone we expect to be reached in mid-2021.”

Recent Developments

GEN-1 Immunotherapy

Initiation of Phase II OVATION 2 Study in Advanced Ovarian Cancer. In July 2020, the Company announced the randomization of the first two patients in the Phase II portion of the OVATION 2 Study with GEN-1 in advanced ovarian cancer. The Company anticipates completing enrollment of up to 118 patients in mid-summer 2021. Because this is an open-label study, clinical updates will be provided throughout the course of treatment including response rates and surgical resection scores. The OVATION 2 Study combines GEN-1 with standard-of-care neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NACT) in patients newly diagnosed with Stage III/IV ovarian cancer. NACT is designed to shrink the tumor as much as possible for optimal surgical removal after three cycles of chemotherapy. Following NACT, patients undergo interval debulking surgery, followed by three adjuvant cycles of chemotherapy and up to nine additional weekly GEN-1 treatments, the goal of which is to delay progression and improve OS. The OVATION 2 Study is an open-label, 1-to-1 randomized trial, 80% powered to show the equivalent of a 33% improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) (HR=0.75), the primary endpoint, when comparing the treatment arm (standard of care + GEN-1) with the control arm (standard of care alone).

ThermoDox

Patients in Phase III OPTIMA Study Continue to be Followed for Overall Survival. In August 2020, the Company provided an update on its ongoing review of unblinded data from the second pre-planned interim analysis of the global Phase III OPTIMA Study. The Company announced it will continue following patients for OS, noting that the unexpected and marginally crossed futility boundary suggested by the Kaplan-Meier analysis at the second interim analysis on July 9, 2020 may be associated with a data maturity issue.

Recommendation from the Independent DMC to Consider Stopping the Phase III OPTIMA Study of ThermoDox in Primary Liver Cancer. In July 2020, the Company announced that it received a recommendation from the independent DMC to consider stopping the global Phase III OPTIMA Study. The recommendation was made following the second pre-planned interim safety and efficacy analysis by the DMC on July 9, 2020. The DMC analysis found that the pre-specified boundary for stopping the trial for futility of 0.900 was crossed with an actual value of 0.903. However, the p-value of 0.524 for this analysis provides uncertainty. The DMC left the final decision of whether or not to stop the OPTIMA Study to Celsion. There were no safety concerns noted during the interim analysis.

The statistical plan for the OPTIMA Study included two interim efficacy analyses by the DMC. The first interim analysis was announced in November 2019 following data lock in August 2019 after the prescribed minimum number of 128 patient events (deaths) was reached, and the second interim analysis was conducted on July 9, 2020 following data lock in April 2020 after the prescribed minimum number of 158 events was reached.

Corporate Developments

New Common Stock Purchase Agreement with Lincoln Park Capital. In September 2020, the Company announced a common stock purchase agreement for the issuance and sale, from time to time, of up to $26 million of shares of common stock with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC (LPC). In connection with the execution of the purchase agreement, LPC made an initial purchase of $1 million of common stock at $1.00 per share, representing a significant premium to the then-current market price. Under the terms of the new purchase agreement with LPC, the Company has the right at its sole discretion, but not the obligation, to sell to LPC up to $26 million worth of shares (including the $1 million initially purchased) over the 36-month term of the agreement, subject to certain conditions. There are no upper limits to the price per share LPC may pay to purchase the shares, and the purchase price of the shares will be based on the prevailing market prices at the time of each sale to LPC. Celsion controls the timing and amount of any future sales of its stock to LPC. There are no warrants, derivatives, financial or business covenants associated with the agreement, and LPC has agreed not to cause or engage in any direct or indirect short selling or hedging of Celsion’s common stock.

Strategic Loan Facility with Horizon Technology Finance Corporation Restructured. In September 2020, the Company announced an amendment to its $10 million loan agreement with Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. Consistent with its target to leverage equity capital, the Company elected to reduce its outstanding debt under the loan by $5 million and restructure the terms of the remaining $5 million loan balance. The Company’s restructured $5 million loan is in the form of secured indebtedness bearing interest at a LIBOR-based variable rate. Payments under the loan agreement are interest only for the first 12 months through July 2021, followed by a 21-month amortization period of principal and interest through the scheduled maturity date of April 2023. In conjunction with the amended loan agreement, Celsion issued to Horizon warrants exercisable for 247,525 shares of Celsion’s common stock at an exercise price of $1.01 per share. Warrants previously issued to Horizon exercisable for 95,057 shares at an exercise price of $2.63 per share were cancelled.

Third Quarter Financial Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, Celsion reported a net loss of $8.1 million ($0.24 per share), compared with $5.5 million ($0.25 per share) in the same period of 2019.

Research and development expenses decreased $1.2 million to $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared with $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. Clinical development costs for the Phase III OPTIMA Study decreased $0.7 million to $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared with $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2019, due to the completion of enrollment in this 556-patient trial in August 2018. Costs associated with the OVATION 2 Study were $0.2 million in each of the third quarters of 2020 and 2019. Other costs related to clinical supplies and regulatory support for the ThermoDox and GEN-1 clinical development programs decreased to $1.3 million in the current quarter from $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2019, largely driven by lower regulatory costs for ThermoDox. General and administrative expenses were $1.8 million in each of the third quarters of 2020 and 2019.

Operating expenses were $4.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, which represented a $1.2 million (21.8%) decrease from $5.5 million in the same period of 2019. These lower operating expenses were offset by the following non-operating expenses: (i) a non-cash charge of $1.1 million for the change in valuation of the earn-out milestone liability for the GEN-1 ovarian product candidate; and (ii) a non-cash charge of $2.4 million related to the impairment of certain in-process research and development assets related to the development of the Company’s GBM cancer product candidate.

In connection with the Company’s venture debt facility with Horizon entered in late June 2018, the Company repaid $5.0 million of the loan and restructured the remaining $5.0 million for one-year interest only payments and 21-month payback period thereafter. The Company incurred interest expense of $0.5 million during the third quarter of 2020. This compares with interest expense of $0.3 million in the comparable prior-year period.

The Company ended the third quarter of 2020 with $18.3 million in cash and cash equivalents. Coupled with future planned sales of its New Jersey NOL’s, the Company believes it has sufficient capital resources to fund its operations through the end of 2021. The Company has based its estimates on assumptions that may prove to be wrong and, accordingly, the Company may need to obtain additional funds sooner or in greater amounts than is currently anticipated.

Nine Month Financial Results

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $18.5 million ($0.62 per share), compared with $13.7 million ($0.67 per share) in the same period of 2019.

Research and development expenses decreased $1.5 million to $8.5 million in the first nine months of 2020 from $10.0 million in the comparable prior year period. Clinical development costs for the Phase III OPTIMA Study decreased by $1.5 million to $1.8 million in the first nine months of 2020, compared with $3.3 million in the first nine months of 2019, due to the completion of enrollment in this 556-patient trial in August 2018. Costs associated with the OVATION 2 Study increased to $0.7 million in the first nine months of 2020, compared with $0.4 million in the comparable nine-month period in 2019. Other costs related to ThermoDox and GEN-1 clinical development programs decreased by $0.2 million in the first nine months of 2020, compared with the same prior-year period due to lower regulatory costs for the ThermoDox development program.

General and administrative expenses were $5.5 million in the first nine months of 2020, compared with $6.2 million in the same period of 2019. This 11% decrease was primarily attributable to lower professional fees.

Operating expenses were $14.1 million during the first nine months of 2020, which represented a $2.1 million (13%) decrease from $16.2 million in the same period of 2019. These lower operating expenses in the first nine months of 2020 were offset by the following non-operating expenses: (i) a non-cash charge of $1.4 million for the change in valuation of the earn-out milestone liability for the GEN-1 ovarian product candidate, compared with a non-cash gain of $2.7 million, net of charge of $0.4 million, for the 200,000 warrant issuance related to an amendment for the potential milestone payments for the GEN-1 ovarian product candidate during the comparable prior-year period; and, (ii) a non-cash charge of $2.4 million related to the impairment of certain in-process research and development assets related to the development of the Company’s GBM cancer product candidate.

The Company realized $0.1 million of interest income during the first nine months of 2020 and $0.4 million in the comparable prior-year period. The Company incurred interest expense of $1.2 million and $1.0 million during the first nine months of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Net cash used for operating activities was $11.9 million in the first nine months of 2020, compared with $16.2 million in the same period in 2019. This was in line with the Company’s projected cash utilization for 2020 of approximately $15.6 million, or an average of approximately $3.9 million per quarter. Cash provided by financing activities was $15.4 million during the first nine months of 2020 resulting from equity offerings in March 2020 and June 2020, and proceeds from (i) the sale of equity from its ATM facility with Jones Trading, (ii) the sale of equity from its Common Stock Purchase Agreement with Lincoln Park Capital, including a $1 million sale at 22% premium to market in September 2020, and (iii) the exercise of stock options.

Third Quarter Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to provide a business update and discuss third quarter 2020 financial results at 11:00 a.m. EST today. To participate in the call, interested parties may dial 1-800-367-2403 (Toll-Free/North America) or 1-334-777-6978 (International/Toll) 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin, and ask for the Celsion Corporation Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call (Conference Code: 8337630). The call will also be broadcast live on the internet at www.celsion.com.

The call will be archived for replay on November 16, 2020 and will remain available until November 30, 2020. The replay can be accessed at 1-719-457-0820 or 1-888-203-1112 using Conference ID: 8337630. An audio replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website, www.celsion.com, for 90 days after 2:00 p.m. EST on November 16, 2020.

About Celsion Corporation

Celsion is a fully integrated oncology company focused on developing a portfolio of innovative cancer treatments, including immunotherapies, DNA-based therapies and directed chemotherapies. The Company’s product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, currently in Phase III development for the treatment of primary liver cancer and in development for other cancer indications. Celsion has two feasibility stage platform technologies for the development of novel nucleic acid-based immunotherapies and other anti-cancer DNA or RNA therapies. Both are novel synthetic, non-viral vectors with demonstrated capability in nucleic acid cellular transfection. For more information on Celsion, visit: http://www.celsion.com. (CLSN-FIN).

Celsion wishes to inform readers that forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, unforeseen changes in the course of research and development activities and in clinical trials; the uncertainties of and difficulties in analyzing interim clinical data; the significant expense, time, and risk of failure of conducting clinical trials; the need for Celsion to evaluate its future development plans; possible acquisitions or licenses of other technologies, assets or businesses; possible actions by customers, suppliers, investors, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in Celsion's periodic reports and prospectuses filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Celsion assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

Celsion Investor Contact

Jeffrey W. Church
609-482-2455
jchurch@celsion.com

LHA Investor Relations
Kim Sutton Golodetz
212-838-3777
kgolodetz@lhai.com


Celsion Corporation
Condensed Statements of Operations
(in thousands except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
                         
 

Licensing revenue 		  $ 125     $ 125     $ 375     $ 375  
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
Research and development     2,492       3,674       8,535       10,000  
General and administrative     1,793       1,839       5,533       6,193  
Total operating expenses     4,285       5,513       14,068       16,193  
                                 
Loss from operations     (4,160 )     (5,388 )     (13,693 )     (15,818 )
                                 
Other income (expense):                                
(Loss) gain from change in valuation of earn-out milestone liability     (1,100 )     86       (1,397 )     3,089  
Loss from impairment of in-process research and development     (2,370 )           (2,370 )      
Fair value of warrants issued in connection with amendment to modify GEN-1 earn-out milestone payment                       (400 )
Interest expense, investment income and other income (expense), net     (442 )     (175 )     (1,011 )     (620 )
Total other income (expense), net     (3,912 )     (89 )     (4,778 )     2,069  
                                 
                                 
Net loss   $ (8,072 )   $ (5,477 )   $ (18,471 )   $ (13,749 )
                                 
Net loss per common share                                
        Basic and diluted   $ (0.24 )   $ (0.25 )   $ (0.62 )   $ (0.67 )
                                 
Weighted average shares outstanding                                
        Basic and diluted     34,112       21,663       29,935       20,525  
                                 



Celsion Corporation
Selected Balance Sheet Information
(in thousands)

ASSETS   September 30, 2020
(Unaudited) 		    December 31,
2019 		 
Current assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 18,340     $ 6,875  
Investment securities and interest receivable on investment securities           8,007  
Advances, deposits on clinical programs and other current assets     1,566       1,353  
Total current assets     19,906       16,235  
                 
Property and equipment     302       405  
                 
Other assets                
Deferred tax asset     -       1,820  
In-process research and development     13,366       15,736  
Goodwill     1,976       1,976  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net     1,147       1,432  
Other intangible assets, deposits and other assets     578       674  
Total other assets     17,067       21,638  
Total assets   $ 37,275     $ 38,278  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current liabilities                
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 4,088     $ 5,166  
Notes payable – current portion     416       1,840  
Operating lease liability – current portion     422       388  
Deferred revenue - current portion     500       500  
Total current liabilities     5,426       7,894  
                 
Earn-out milestone liability     7,115       5,718  
Notes payable     4,627       7,963  
Operating lease liability     823       1,144  
Deferred revenue and other liabilities     625       1,000  
 Total liabilities     18,616       23,719  
Stockholders’ equity                
Common stock     362       232  
 Additional paid-in capital     327,370       304,886  
Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)           43  
Accumulated deficit     (308,988 )     (290,517 )
      18,744       14,644  
Less: Treasury stock     (85 )     (85 )
 Total stockholders’ equity     18,659       14,559  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 37,275     $ 38,278  




Celsion Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Celsion Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update         Initiates Phase II OVATION 2 Study of GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer Continues Following Patients for Overall Survival in Phase III OPTIMA Study Conference Call Begins Today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J, Nov. 16, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
MyoKardia Presents Cardiac Imaging Data from 30-Week EXPLORER-HCM Study of Mavacamten
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
New Maginito Website and Presentation
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
CLSN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Celsion Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $100K of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 28, 2020
09.11.20
Celsion Corporation to Hold Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call on Monday, November 16, 2020
07.11.20
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Celsion Corporation Investors of Important December 29 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – CLSN
02.11.20
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Celsion Corporation – CLSN
30.10.20
CELSION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celsion Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.08.20
55
CLSN (Mkap $31 M) Cash $22 M --P1 & P3 Daten im 1Q bzw 2Q
11.08.20
4
Bodenbildung in Sichtweite?