Eramet Purchase of own shares
Paris November 16th, 2020, 6:30 pm
PRESS RELEASE
Eramet: Purchase of own shares
Eramet announces the purchase of 10,000 of its own shares in order to cover for the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer.
Aggregated presentation per day and per market
|Name of issuer
|Identification Code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC code)
|ERAMET
|549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|09/11/2020
|FR0000131757
|2,000
|27.58
|XPAR
|ERAMET
|549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|10/11/2020
|FR0000131757
|2,000
|29.22
|XPAR
|ERAMET
|549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|11/11/2020
|FR0000131757
|2,000
|29.70
|XPAR
|ERAMET
|549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|12/11/2020
|FR0000131757
|2,000
|29.60
|XPAR
|ERAMET
|549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|13/11/2020
|FR0000131757
|2,000
|30.45
|XPAR
|* 2-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|10,000
|29.31
Details per transaction
Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of November 9th 2020) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases
Calendar
16/02/2021: Publication of 2020 full-year results
26/04/2021: Publication of 2021 first-quarter sales
ABOUT ERAMET
Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and transformation of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).
The Group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential. These include lithium extraction and refining, and recycling.
Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.
Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive. As a contributive corporate citizen, Eramet strives for a sustainable and responsible industry.
Eramet employs around 13,000 people in 20 countries with sales of approximately €4 billion in 2019.
For further information, go to www.eramet.com
|
INVESTOR CONTACT
Executive VP Strategy and Innovation - Investor Relations
Philippe Gundermann
T. +33 1 45 38 42 78
Investor Relations Manager
Sandrine Nourry-Dabi
T. +33 1 45 38 37 02
|
PRESS CONTACT
Communications Director
Pauline Briand
T. +33 1 45 38 31 76
pauline.briand@eramet.com
Image 7
Marie Artzner
T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73
martzner@image7.fr
Attachment
Eramet Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare