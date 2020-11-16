 

Eramet Purchase of own shares

Paris November 16th, 2020, 6:30 pm

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

Eramet announces the purchase of 10,000 of its own shares in order to cover for the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer.

Aggregated presentation per day and per market

Name of issuer Identification Code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC code)
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 09/11/2020 FR0000131757 2,000 27.58 XPAR
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 10/11/2020 FR0000131757 2,000 29.22 XPAR
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 11/11/2020 FR0000131757 2,000 29.70 XPAR
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 12/11/2020 FR0000131757 2,000 29.60 XPAR
ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 13/11/2020 FR0000131757 2,000 30.45 XPAR
  * 2-digit rounding after the decimal   TOTAL 10,000 29.31  

Details per transaction

Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of November 9th 2020) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases


Calendar

16/02/2021: Publication of 2020 full-year results

26/04/2021: Publication of 2021 first-quarter sales

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and transformation of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).

The Group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential. These include lithium extraction and refining, and recycling.

Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.

Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive. As a contributive corporate citizen, Eramet strives for a sustainable and responsible industry.

Eramet employs around 13,000 people in 20 countries with sales of approximately €4 billion in 2019.

For further information, go to www.eramet.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Executive VP Strategy and Innovation - Investor Relations

Philippe Gundermann
T. +33 1 45 38 42 78

Investor Relations Manager

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi
T. +33 1 45 38 37 02

 

 

  		PRESS CONTACT

Communications Director

Pauline Briand

T. +33 1 45 38 31 76

pauline.briand@eramet.com


 

Image 7

Marie Artzner
T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73
martzner@image7.fr


 

Eramet Purchase of own shares Paris November 16th, 2020, 6:30 pm PRESS RELEASE Eramet: Purchase of own shares Eramet announces the purchase of 10,000 of its own shares in order to cover for the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer. Aggregated …

