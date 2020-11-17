 

Nanobiotix Announces Two New Phase II Trials Evaluating NBTXR3 in Combination with Anti-PD-1 for the Treatment of Head and Neck Cancer

NANOBIOTIX (Euronext: NANO - ISIN: FR0011341205 – the “Company”) (Paris:NANO), a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has provided ‘Safe to Proceed’ notifications for two additional trials in its ongoing clinical collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (MD Anderson). These trials were co-developed with Nanobiotix and MD Anderson is the sponsor and executor.

Significant Unmet Needs and Opportunity in Cancer Immunotherapy

Cancer immunotherapies such as immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) have shown promising clinical outcomes over the past two decades; and are often used for patients with advanced cancers once other therapies have reached the end of their effectiveness. However, the vast majority of patients only receive a temporary benefit or no benefit from ICIs, as they either develop resistance to the treatment during the course of therapy or are non-responsive to the treatment altogether (only 15%-20% of patients respond, according to published data). These barriers present a significant unmet need to improve the efficacy ICIs and expand their potentially curative benefits to more patients with advanced cancers.

Combining ICIs with radiation therapy is emerging as a valuable strategy to “prime” an immune response and thereby increase the response rate, however the efficacy of radiation therapy is limited by toxicities related to the exposure of healthy tissues.

NBTXR3 is injected one time, directly into solid tumors. The product candidate is designed to increase the energy deposit from radiation therapy within the target tumor and subsequently increase the tumor-killing effect without increasing toxicity in surrounding healthy tissue. Pre-clinical and clinical data also suggest that NBTXR3 activated by radiation therapy can prime the immune system, creating an anti-tumor immune response that produces both local and systemic effects.

A Phase II Study of NBTXR3 Activated by Radiation and Combined with Pembrolizumab for Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma with Limited PD-L1 Expression or Refractory to PD-1 Blockade

This MD Anderson trial is an open label, two cohort, non-randomized phase II study. The primary objective of the study is to evaluate tumor response of NBTXR3 activated by radiation therapy in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with recurrent or metastatic (R/M) head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

