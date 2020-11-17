Aquila Resources Submits Dam Safety Permit Application for Its Back Forty Project

Aquila Resources Inc. (TSX: AQA, OTCQB: AQARF) (“Aquila” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has applied to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (“EGLE”) for a Dam Safety Permit for its Back Forty Project. The Company has already been issued the four foundational State permits required for the commencement of construction and operations at Back Forty, being the Mining Permit, Air Permit, Water Discharge (NPDES) Permit, and Wetlands Permit. The Dam Safety Permit, which is required to build the proposed Tailings Management Facility (“TMF”) and Contact Water Basin, is the final State permit required to commence construction and operations.

Barry Hildred, President & CEO of Aquila, commented, “With input from globally recognized engineering firms including Golder Associates Inc., Aquila is designing an operation that will protect the environment while providing a significant economic opportunity for the counties surrounding the Back Forty Project. We look forward to supporting EGLE with their review of our application and expect the Dam Safety Permit to be issued in 2021. The design of the Back Forty TMF reflects best-in-class safety standards to manage precipitation at the mine site during operations and does not involve impounding or interfering with any water bodies.”

In order to refine elements of the Back Forty Project design, including to reduce wetland impact, improve dust management, increase stormwater storage capacity, and reduce the footprint of tailings facilities post-closure, the Company revised its application for the Wetlands Permit and submitted updated applications for an amended Mining Permit and Air Permit to EGLE, both of which were approved in December 2019. The amended Mining Permit and the Wetlands Permit are subject to ongoing administrative contested case challenges that the Company expects to resolve successfully in due course.

ABOUT AQUILA

Aquila Resources Inc. (TSX: AQA, OTCQB: AQARF) is a development-stage company focused on high grade and gold-rich projects in the Upper Midwest, USA. Aquila’s experienced management team is focused on advancing pre-construction activities for its 100%-owned gold and zinc-rich Back Forty Project in Michigan.

Aquila’s flagship Back Forty Project is an open pit volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit with underground potential located along the mineral-rich Penokean Volcanic Belt in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Back Forty contains approximately 1.1 million ounces of gold and 1.2 billion pounds of zinc in the Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource classifications, with additional upside potential.