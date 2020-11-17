Assembly Biosciences Appoints Nicole S. White, PhD, as Senior Vice President of Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing

“Nicole will be a tremendous asset to Assembly Bio as we continue to progress our clinical development efforts, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the company,” said John McHutchison, AO, MD, Chief Executive Officer and President. “She is an established leader with proven success guiding programs throughout the entirety of the clinical lifecycle and ultimately to production of the commercial supply. Nicole will play a key strategic role in the advancement of our pipeline of core inhibitors, including vebicorvir, which we are preparing for Phase 3 studies next year.”

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV) and diseases associated with the microbiome, today announced the appointment of Nicole S. White, PhD, as Senior Vice President of Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing. Dr. White brings over 20 years of experience overseeing the complexities of the chemistry manufacturing and controls process.

"I am excited to join the leadership team at Assembly Bio and to work alongside this group of world-class experts in virology,” said Dr. White. “The potential for core inhibitors to improve outcomes for people with HBV is something that I have followed with great interest, and I am eager to apply my experience and strong technical background to support the company’s commitment to bring new and long overdue treatment options to patients with chronic HBV.”

Prior to joining Assembly Bio, Dr. White headed Process Chemistry at Gossamer Bio and led chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) for multiple early- and late-stage programs in development. Prior to that she held progressive leadership roles at Gilead Sciences to advance multiple programs from Phase 1 through commercial launch and helped guide the drug substance manufacturing and global outsourcing strategy. While at Gilead, Dr. White contributed to the development and commercial launch of multiple antiviral programs including Harvoni, Vemlidy and Vosevi. She obtained a PhD in Organic Chemistry from the University of California, Irvine and a BS in Chemistry from the University of California, San Diego.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV) and diseases associated with the microbiome. The HBV program is focused on advancing a new class of potent, oral core inhibitors that have the potential to increase cure rates for chronically infected patients. The microbiome program is developing novel oral live microbial biotherapeutic candidates with Assembly’s fully integrated platform, including a robust process for strain identification and selection, GMP manufacturing expertise and targeted delivery to the lower gastrointestinal tract with the GEMICEL technology. For more information, visit assemblybio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events, including statements about the therapeutic potential of our HBV product candidates. Certain forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or by use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “advance,” and “progress.” Assembly Bio intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. More information about Assembly Bio’s risks and uncertainties are more fully detailed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Assembly Bio's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Except as required by law, Assembly Bio assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

