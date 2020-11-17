 

Dollar General Announces Approximately $50 Million in Additional Employee Appreciation Bonuses

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) announced today its plans to award approximately $50 million in additional appreciation bonuses to eligible frontline employees in Q4, doubling its planned investment in these bonuses in the back half of the year and bringing its Q3 and Q4 commitment to approximately $100 million in total. DG now plans to award up to approximately $173 million to store, distribution center and private fleet employees during its 2020 fiscal year.

“To demonstrate our ongoing gratitude and support for our employees directly serving our customers and communities during this pandemic, we are proud to double our initial plans for second-half bonuses by awarding an additional approximately $50 million to our frontline team members,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “Customers continue to look to and trust Dollar General to carry the essential household items on which they depend, all while furthering our mission of Serving Others. Our dedicated store, distribution and private fleet teams continue to work diligently to meet our customers’ needs, especially as we see increased demand and stock-up behaviors.”

On August 27, 2020, the Company announced it awarded approximately $73 million in appreciation bonuses cumulatively during its first and second quarters, as well as plans to invest up to $50 million during its third and fourth quarters.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years through its mission of Serving Others. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day! by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 16,720 stores in 46 states as of July 31, 2020. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.

14.11.20
Dollar General Announces 17,000th Store Opening
13.11.20
Holiday Savings at Dollar General Deliver Continued Focus on Customer Needs
12.11.20
Dollar General Corporation Announces Webcast of its Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
10.11.20
Dollar General Announces New Distribution Center in Nebraska
27.10.20
Dollar General Announces One-Day-Only Early Holiday Savings on November 13
27.10.20
Diese 3 unspektakulären Aktien sind jetzt ein guter Kauf

Dollar General – US Einzelhändler besser als Wal-Mart?