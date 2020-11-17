Dollar General Announces Approximately $50 Million in Additional Employee Appreciation Bonuses

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) announced today its plans to award approximately $50 million in additional appreciation bonuses to eligible frontline employees in Q4, doubling its planned investment in these bonuses in the back half of the year and bringing its Q3 and Q4 commitment to approximately $100 million in total. DG now plans to award up to approximately $173 million to store, distribution center and private fleet employees during its 2020 fiscal year.

“To demonstrate our ongoing gratitude and support for our employees directly serving our customers and communities during this pandemic, we are proud to double our initial plans for second-half bonuses by awarding an additional approximately $50 million to our frontline team members,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “Customers continue to look to and trust Dollar General to carry the essential household items on which they depend, all while furthering our mission of Serving Others. Our dedicated store, distribution and private fleet teams continue to work diligently to meet our customers’ needs, especially as we see increased demand and stock-up behaviors.”