Ping An Asset Management ranked China's No.1 and world's No.53 on Top 500 Asset Managers 2020 list

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or the "Group", HKEX: 2318; SSE: 601318) is pleased to announce that Ping An Asset Management Co., Ltd. (PAAMC) has been ranked No.53 in the world and No.1 in China on the Top 500 Asset Managers 2020 list from Investment & Pensions Europe (IPE). PAAMC has EUR418 billion in assets under management. This is the highest ranking ever recorded by a Chinese asset manager since the inception of the list.

IPE is a London-headquartered international media company focusing on institutional investors and pension management, affiliated to media group IPE International Publishers. Each year, IPE, as a professional evaluator, releases authoritative lists, including the Top 500 Asset Managers and trend reports based on publicly available market data. The lists and reports are key barometers of global asset management.

There are four Mainland China-based asset managers on the Top 500 Asset Managers 2020 list, with PAAMC being the only insurance asset manager on the list. As of June 30, 2020, PAAMC had RMB3.5 trillion in assets under management, including about RMB1 trillion from external clients, maintaining No.1 position in insurance asset management industry of China.

Going forward, PAAMC will learn from other world-leading asset managers on the list, take advantage of its domestic experience and platforms as a top China-based asset manager, and improve its capabilities and services in line with international standards. PAAMC will seize opportunities bought by China's financial opening-up and compete globally to become a world-leading technology-powered asset manager.

About Ping An Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An") is a world-leading technology-powered retail financial services group. With over 214 million retail customers and nearly 579 million Internet users, Ping An is one of the largest financial services companies in the world.

Ping An has two over-arching strategies, "pan financial assets" and "pan health care", which focus on the provision of financial and health care services through our integrated financial services platform and ecosystems. Our "finance + technology" and "finance + ecosystem" strategies aim to provide customers and internet users with innovative and simple products and services using technology. As China's first joint stock insurance company, Ping An is committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate reporting and corporate governance. The Group is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

In 2020, Ping An ranked 7th in the Forbes Global 2000 list and ranked 21st in the Fortune Global 500 list. Ping An also ranked 38th in the 2020 WPP Kantar Millward Brown BrandZTM Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands list. For more information, please visit group.pingan.com.

About Ping An Asset Management (PAAMC)

Ping An Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("PAAMC") was established in 2005 in Shanghai. The company possesses capabilities in cross-market asset allocation and investment in a comprehensive product variety. By the end of June 2019, PAAMC has more than RMB 3.12 trillion (US$440billion) assets under management. It is one of the largest and most influential institutional investors both in China domestic capital and non-capital markets.

Facing the increasingly open and mature market environment, PAAMC is committed to creating value through professionalism and providing one-stop, all-round asset management services and solutions. At the same time, PAAMC advocates technology empowerment investment, hoping to become world-leading technology-powered asset management company.

