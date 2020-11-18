 

Amwell to Participate in the 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

Amwell, (NYSE: AMWL) (the "Company") a national telehealth leader, today announced that Ido Schoenberg, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer and Keith Anderson, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference being held December 1-3, 2020. They are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on December 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast and replay of this presentation will be available in the investors section of Amwell’s website at https://investors.amwell.com and will remain archived there for approximately 90 days.

About Amwell

Amwell is a leading telehealth platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all telehealth needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers telehealth solutions for over 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, covering over 80 million lives. For more information please visit https://business.amwell.com/.

American Well, Amwell, and Amwell Medical Group are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

