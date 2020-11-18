Amwell to Participate in the 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

Amwell, (NYSE: AMWL) (the "Company") a national telehealth leader, today announced that Ido Schoenberg, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer and Keith Anderson, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference being held December 1-3, 2020. They are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on December 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast and replay of this presentation will be available in the investors section of Amwell’s website at https://investors.amwell.com and will remain archived there for approximately 90 days.