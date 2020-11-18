Guidewire Congratulates 2020 Innovation Award Winners – ConTe.it, IAG, Wawanesa, and WSIB

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, congratulates the winners of its 2020 Innovation Awards: ConTe.it, Insurance Australia Group (IAG), the Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company (Wawanesa) with Capgemini, and The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB). In its fourteenth year, this year’s awards honor Guidewire customers that are adapting to an accelerating pace of industry change and evolving customer needs in innovative ways. Winners were announced during Connections Reimagined, Guidewire’s annual customer conference reimagined as a virtual event.

ConTe.it for leveraging Guidewire Digital to launch a channel for independent agents in less than 6 months.

ConTe.it sought to become a data-driven company, offering assistance, convenience, and protection to its customers, while running its business in a more digital way. At the same time, the company was also looking for additional distribution channels to help it keep up with its growth ambitions.

ConTe.it started its journey with Guidewire in February 2016 when it began its implementation of Guidewire PolicyCenter and BillingCenter. Shortly thereafter, the company selected Guidewire Digital as the best foundation for a platform dedicated to intermediaries (independent agents) given that it offered the capabilities the company required. ConTe.it was able to launch a product tailored to the needs of its intermediaries in less than six months due to the high quality of the project execution. To ensure the project progressed quickly, the team was divided into sub-teams, led by experts, with each sub-team working toward one of the five project pillars: sales management, brand and product positioning, user experience in sales application, claims management, and risk and analysis.

The project has enabled ConTe.it to expand into a new distribution channel, diversify its product offerings, and approach wider segments of customers.

ConTe.it has been an in-production PolicyCenter and BillingCenter customer since 2018, and an in-production Guidewire Digital customer since 2019.

For additional information on ConTe.it, visit www.conte.it.

IAG, Australia’s largest general insurer, utilizes AI and ClaimCenter powered innovation to help reimagine the motor total loss claim experience and help customers after a car accident.

IAG is using technology to help reduce the emotional impact of a car accident by providing customers with more certainty in the claims experience. IAG implemented Guidewire ClaimCenter to help improve the claims experience for customers and the team handling the claims process. In addition, the company launched a machine learning model built to identify a potential total loss vehicle at first notification of loss and help set and manage customer expectations from the outset.