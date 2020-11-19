 

NICE Unveils ENLIGHTEN Fraud Prevention Powered by AI and Voice Biometrics to Empower Contact Centers in Safeguarding Consumers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.11.2020, 12:30  |  53   |   |   

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today unveiled ENLIGHTEN Fraud Prevention, an innovative new solution for automatic and continuous fraudster detection and exposure. Bringing together NICE ENLIGHTEN's comprehensive Customer Engagement AI platform with the company’s voice biometrics capabilities, the solution continuously scans millions of calls to accurately pinpoint suspicious behavior and uncover previously unidentified fraudsters. Adopting a proactive approach, NICE ENLIGHTEN Fraud Prevention significantly reduces fraud losses and handling time while protecting consumers and improving their experience.

“Contact center fraud is growing in frequency, breadth and sophistication,” observes Dan Miller, Lead Analyst at Opus Research. “NICE ENLIGHTEN Fraud Prevention stands out as an integrated, pre-emptive AI-based Fraud Prevention solution that actively prevents malicious activities with minimum additional effort from customers.”

Unlike most technologies that focus on a single call, NICE ENLIGHTEN Fraud Prevention includes powerful AI interpretive and predictive models that scan millions of voice interactions over time to detect abnormal, risky behavior including requests to change addresses or authentication methods without relying on agents to manually capture dispositions. NICE's Proactive Fraudster Exposure voice biometrics capability included within the solution is then used to expose perpetrators and create a ranked and prioritized list of suspected fraudsters. Importantly, the solution is self-training, constantly learning from identified behaviors, continuously updating its AI models and thus consistently improving results. With this novel solution, organizations can protect customers from account takeover and prevent exposure of personally identifiable information, reduce fraud losses, optimize fraud analyst team efficiency and safeguard brand loyalty.

"We are proud to bring yet another market-first offering with NICE ENLIGHTEN Fraud Prevention," Barry Cooper, President, NICE Enterprise Group, said. "NICE ENLIGHTEN is NICE’s AI platform with models specific to the Customer Engagement domain. A number of solutions across our portfolio are being infused with AI from NICE ENLIGHTEN including our Proactive Fraudster Exposure solution. NICE ENLIGHTEN Fraud Prevention ensures that fraudsters are rapidly and proactively stopped in their tracks so organizations can protect their customers and their brand. We believe that by bringing AI to Fraud Prevention we provide organizations with the agility that makes it even more difficult for the fraudsters to win."

Seite 1 von 3
NICE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NICE Unveils ENLIGHTEN Fraud Prevention Powered by AI and Voice Biometrics to Empower Contact Centers in Safeguarding Consumers NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today unveiled ENLIGHTEN Fraud Prevention, an innovative new solution for automatic and continuous fraudster detection and exposure. Bringing together NICE ENLIGHTEN's comprehensive Customer Engagement AI platform with the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
Bloom Energy and SK E&C Win Competitive Bid for Korea’s Changwon RE100 Project to Supply 100% ...
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Appointed as Co-Lead Counsel in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Carnival plc (NYSE: CUK) for Violations of Securities Laws
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
EA Sports Madden NFL 21 Unveils Next Generation Gameplay Fueled by Real-World NFL Player Data
 Citi Unveils Sneak Preview of The Citi Plex Account by Google Pay
Apple Announces Second Annual Apple Music Awards
Titel
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
NICE Actimize Chosen to Drive Modernization of Financial Crime Operations for Desjardins Group
16.11.20
NICE and Symphony Partner to Drive Digital Transformation Through Rapid Adoption of Intelligent Attended Automation
13.11.20
NICE inContact Named a Cloud Contact Center Leader by Gartner
12.11.20
NICE Reports 35% Record Cloud Growth for Third Quarter 2020
10.11.20
NICE Actimize X-Sight Wins FTF News “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Award for Third Consecutive Year
09.11.20
NTT DATA Deutschland und NICE gehen strategische Partnerschaft ein, um Kundenerfahrungen zu verbessern und die Transformation in die Cloud mit CXone zu unterstützen
05.11.20
NICE Accelerates Time-to-Value for Businesses Globally with New Robotic Process Automation Offer
05.11.20
NICE Provides Dial-in Details for Its Third Quarter 2020 Results Teleconference
04.11.20
Businesses Are Increasing Investment in Digital Channels and Artificial Intelligence for Enhanced Customer Experiences
02.11.20
NICE Actimize Positioned As Overall Technology Leader in the 2020 Quadrant Knowledge Trade Surveillance & Monitoring Report