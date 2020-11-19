 

Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

  • Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on December 1, 2020 where management will participate in 1x1 meetings. A fireside chat held with Seres management will be made available on the News and Events section of the Company’s website on November 23, 2020.
  • 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Virtual Conference on December 2, 2020. Management will participate in 1x1 meetings.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a leading microbiome therapeutics platform company developing a novel class of multifunctional bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. Seres’ SER-109 program achieved the first-ever positive pivotal clinical results for a targeted microbiome drug candidate and has obtained Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA. The SER-109 program is being advanced for the treatment of recurrent C. difficile infection and has potential to become a first-in-class FDA-approved microbiome therapeutic. Seres’ SER-287 program has obtained Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA and is being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Seres is evaluating SER-401 in a Phase 1b study in patients with metastatic melanoma, SER-301 in a Phase 1b study in patients with ulcerative colitis and SER-155 to prevent mortality due to gastrointestinal infections, bacteremia and graft versus host disease. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.

