 

Kopin LCD Delivers Augmented Reality Capabilities to Iristick Smart Glasses Users

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of transmissive and reflective active matrix liquid crystal and organic light emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays and display subassemblies for military, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, today announced that its White Pearl Optical Module and A230 Driver IC are delivering vital hands-free AR imagery to frontline remote workers who wear Iristick smart glasses.

Iristick, based in Belgium, is focused on designing, manufacturing and supporting smart safety glasses for industrial professionals to work faster, reduce errors and increase productivity. Iristick delivers high-quality, hands-free smart-glasses solutions for remote assistance, step-by-step workflow guidance and pick-by-vision applications. Field technicians utilizing Iristick’s smart glasses are connected with remote experts, zooming in on the smallest details and communicating in real-time to get the job done. This is proving to be extremely useful as travel restrictions due to COVID-19 limit the experts’ ability to fix issues on-site. Kopin’s White Pearl Optical Module, comprising a WQVGA LCD microdisplay and optics in a compact package, is mounted on the front of the smart glasses frame, and is adjustable for comfortable viewing.

“Many of our industrial and medical customers are keeping their business running during the COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions by enabling their local teams to collaborate with remote experts with our Z1 smart glasses,” says Johan De Geyter, CEO of Iristick. “Kopin’s sunlight-readable White Pearl optical module is a crucial element of our smart glasses because it allows the remote expert to access critical information and talk the user through the steps necessary to solve whatever problem they are focused on. The quality of Kopin’s LCD’s and ASICs has consistently been excellent. We have been very pleased with how they perform within our smart glasses. We rely on Kopin for this crucial element , since it is the core of our solution and they always deliver.”

“The Iristick smart glasses have received a lot of positive attention, especially during this pandemic when remote assistance is helping businesses to not only operate but thrive,” said Greg Truman, head of Kopin’s Industrial and Enterprise Displays. “It is incredible to see the vast number of use cases that rely on our Pearl optical modules. We offer our enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical customers a full product line of Pearl optical modules. Customers appreciate the range of different sizes and resolutions of our products, which include WQVGA, nHD and WVGA LCDs. Every application and product is different and we believe we have suitable options for all types of enterprise wearables.”

