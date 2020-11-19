The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of JOYY Inc. (“JOYY” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: YY) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. JOYY is the subject of a report by Muddy Waters Research released on November 18, 2020. According to the report, titled “YY: You Can’t Make This Stuff Up. Well…Actually You Can,” the Company “is a multibillion-dollar fraud.” The report states, “We conclude that YY’s component businesses are a fraction of the size it reports, and that the company’s reported user metrics, revenues, and cash balances are predominantly fraudulent,” adding that “approximately 84% of YY’s reported consolidated revenue appears to be fraudulent.” Based on this news, shares of JOYY dropped by 26% on the same day.