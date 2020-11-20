 

BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24

Emerging leader in infused cannabis beverages, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, OTCQB:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) a developer and manufacturer of cannabinoid‐infused beverages and consumer products for in‐house brands and white label clients, is pleased to announce it will host a special management call to discuss upcoming corporate milestones and review recent developments. The teleconference will be held on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. PT.

The teleconference will be hosted by BevCanna CEO Marcello Leone and CFO John Campbell, and Executive Management Advisor Keith Dolo.

BevCanna is also pleased to announce the debut of its broadcast feature on BNN Bloomberg on Monday November 23, 2020. BevCanna CEO Marcello Leone will be interviewed on BevCanna’s strategy, upcoming launch in the Canadian cannabis market and progress on its international initiatives. BNN Bloomberg reaches more than 982,000 weekly through its national broadcast program and partner sites.

Teleconference Participant Information
 To join the call, please use the below dial-in information:
US/Canada (toll-free): 1-800-319-4610
 UK (toll-free): 0808-101-2791

Please dial in 5 – 10 min prior to the scheduled start time and simply ask to join the call.

A replay of the call will be available for seven days following the conclusion of the live call. In order to access the replay, dial 1-800-319-6413 (toll-free) and use the passcode 5703#. The Company will also provide a recap of the management teleconference and provide links to the Bloomberg BNN interview.

Webcast Participant Information
 To join the call via live streaming, please use the link below:
http://services.choruscall.ca/links/bevcanna20201124.html

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV, OTCQB:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) develops and manufactures cannabinoid‐infused beverages and consumer products for in‐house brands and white label clients. With decades of experience creating, branding and distributing iconic brands that have resonated with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the emerging cannabis beverage category. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns the exclusive rights to a pristine spring water aquifer, access to a world‐class 40,000‐square‐foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a current bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles per annum. BevCanna also recently acquired U.S. natural health and wellness e-commerce platform Pure Therapy. BevCanna's vision is to be a global leader in infused innovations.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:
John Campbell, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer
Director, BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

