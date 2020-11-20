 

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on November 24, 2020

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. ("Lexin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online consumption and consumer finance platform for new generation consumers in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 6:00 AM U.S. Eastern time on November 24, 2020 (7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on November 24, 2020).

Participants who wish to join the conference call should register online at:
http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8098922

Please note the Conference ID number of 8098922.

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in information for the conference call, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID number.

Participants joining the conference call should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.lexin.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call until December 9, 2020, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

  United States: 1 855 452 5696 or 1 646 254 3697
     
  International: 61 2 8199 0299
     
  Replay Access Code: 8098922

About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is a leading online consumption and consumer finance platform for new generation consumers in China. The Company provides a range of services including financial technology services, membership benefits, and a point redemption system through its ecommerce platform Fenqile and membership platform Le Card. The Company works with financial institutions and brands both online and offline to provide a comprehensive consumption ecosystem catering to the needs of young professionals in China. Lexin utilizes advanced technologies such as big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence throughout the Company's services and operations, which include risk management, loan facilitation, and the near-instantaneous matching of users’ funding requests with offers from the Company's many funding partners.

For more information, please visit http://ir.lexin.com

To follow us on Twitter, please go to: https://twitter.com/LexinFintech.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

IR inquiries:
Tony Hung
Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888 ext. 6258
E-mail: IR@lexin.com

Media inquiries:
Limin Chen
Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888 ext. 6993
E-mail: liminchen@lexin.com

SOURCE LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.


