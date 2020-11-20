 

New Residential Announces NewRez’s Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ, “New Residential”) today announced than an affiliate of NewRez LLC (“NewRez”), a national mortgage lending and servicing organization, has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of NewRez’s common stock. The number of shares of common stock to be sold and the price range for the proposed initial public offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

Zeit
12.11.20
NewRez Announces Appointment of First Chief Diversity Officer
02.11.20
NewRez Announces One Million Dollar 2020 Charitable Donation Goal
02.11.20
New Residential Investment Corp. Announces Authorization of Preferred Stock Repurchase Program of Up to $100 Million
28.10.20
NewRez Announces New Chief Operating Officer of Originations
26.10.20
New Residential Investment Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Zeit
22.04.20
9
New Residential Investment -- Nischen im U.S.-Mortgage Servicing-Markt