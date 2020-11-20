 

NIKE, Inc. Announces 12 Percent Increase in Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.11.2020, 14:30  |  19   |   |   

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) announced today that on November 19, 2020 its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share on the company’s outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock. This represents an increase of 12 percent versus the prior quarterly dividend rate of $0.245 per share. The dividend declared yesterday is payable on December 29, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business December 7, 2020.

“Today’s announcement marks NIKE’s 19th consecutive year of increasing dividend payouts,” said John Donahoe, President and CEO, NIKE, Inc. “This dividend increase reflects NIKE’s financial strength and strong track record of returning capital to shareholders while continuing to invest in capabilities that will accelerate our digital transformation and fuel long-term profitable growth.”*

About NIKE, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.’s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at http://investors.nike.com. Individuals can also visit http://news.nike.com and follow @NIKE.

* The marked paragraphs contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NIKE with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K.

Nike (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: NIKE - ein überschätztes Unternehmen?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NIKE, Inc. Announces 12 Percent Increase in Quarterly Dividend NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) announced today that on November 19, 2020 its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share on the company’s outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock. This represents an increase of 12 percent …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Europcar Mobility Group:  Update on the Discussions Between the Group and Its Corporate Debt Creditors
BeiGene Announces the Approval of XGEVA (Denosumab) in China for the Prevention of Skeletal-Related ...
FireEye Announces Acquisition of Respond Software
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Colgate Laboratory Tests Show Toothpaste and Mouthwash Neutralize 99.9% of the Virus That Causes ...
Stoke Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $97.5 Million Public Offering
The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference
The President of the Nanterre Commercial Court Forbids the Irrevocability of Suez’s ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
JPMORGAN belässt NIKE INC auf 'Overweight'
14.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 46/20
12.11.20
NIKE, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings and Conference Call
12.11.20
Dow Jones, Pinduoduo, Xpeng, Nio, Li Auto, Moderna, Carnival, Disney, Nike - Opening Bell
12.11.20
RBC stuft NIKE INC auf 'Outperform'
06.11.20
Die Wall Street hat diese 3 Aktien aufgegeben – und das ist ein riesiger Fehler
05.11.20
Trendfolger Proffe: 100.000 Prozent Plus? Nike macht es möglich
24.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 43/20
23.10.20
Nike vs. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers – welche ist die besser Aktie?

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01:21 Uhr
41
NIKE - ein überschätztes Unternehmen?