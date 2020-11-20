NIKE, Inc. Announces 12 Percent Increase in Quarterly Dividend
NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) announced today that on November 19, 2020 its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share on the company’s outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock. This represents an increase of 12 percent versus the prior quarterly dividend rate of $0.245 per share. The dividend declared yesterday is payable on December 29, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business December 7, 2020.
“Today’s announcement marks NIKE’s 19th consecutive year of increasing dividend payouts,” said John Donahoe, President and CEO, NIKE, Inc. “This dividend increase reflects NIKE’s financial strength and strong track record of returning capital to shareholders while continuing to invest in capabilities that will accelerate our digital transformation and fuel long-term profitable growth.”*
About NIKE, Inc.
NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.’s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at http://investors.nike.com. Individuals can also visit http://news.nike.com and follow @NIKE.
* The marked paragraphs contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NIKE with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201120005196/en/Nike (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|Diskussion: NIKE - ein überschätztes Unternehmen?
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare