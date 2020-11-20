NIKE, Inc. Announces 12 Percent Increase in Quarterly Dividend

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) announced today that on November 19, 2020 its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share on the company’s outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock. This represents an increase of 12 percent versus the prior quarterly dividend rate of $0.245 per share. The dividend declared yesterday is payable on December 29, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business December 7, 2020.

“Today’s announcement marks NIKE’s 19th consecutive year of increasing dividend payouts,” said John Donahoe, President and CEO, NIKE, Inc. “This dividend increase reflects NIKE’s financial strength and strong track record of returning capital to shareholders while continuing to invest in capabilities that will accelerate our digital transformation and fuel long-term profitable growth.”*