 

IGM Biosciences to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IGMS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies, today announced that Fred Schwarzer, Chief Executive Officer, has participated in a fireside chat in advance of the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held December 1-3, 2020.

A recording of the fireside chat is now available on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investor.igmbio.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and will be available for 90 days.

About IGM Biosciences, Inc.
Headquartered in Mountain View, California, IGM Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies. Since 2010, IGM Biosciences has worked to overcome the manufacturing and protein engineering hurdles that have limited the therapeutic use of IgM antibodies. Through its efforts, IGM Biosciences has created a proprietary IgM technology platform for the development of IgM antibodies for those clinical indications where their inherent properties may provide advantages as compared to IgG antibodies.

Contact:

Argot Partners
David Pitts
212-600-1902
igmbio@argotpartners.com



