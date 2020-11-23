Dosecann CBD+Ahiflower Oil Capsules are available now at licensed cannabis retailers across Canada, and also available to patients at Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart. In coming weeks, Dosecann will introduce 1:4 (THC:CBD) and THC-based formulations, also using Ahiflower oil.

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Dosecann, a proprietary in-house brand owned by Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSXV.XLY) (“Auxly”), announces the launch of Dosecann Capsules, a new, high-quality, precision-dosed cannabis product that combines high-potency, broad-spectrum cannabinoids with omega-rich Ahiflower oil. Ahiflower oil is a sustainable, plant-based source of the complete and balanced essential omegas the body needs.

Dosecann Capsules were developed by a team of scientists and researchers at the state-of-the-art laboratory at the Dosecann facility in Charlottetown, PEI, under the direction of Dr. Bob Chapman, Dosecann’s Chief Science Officer.

“Our innovation team has thoroughly researched and rigorously tested Dosecann Capsules to ensure they are consistent with our guiding principles of quality, safety and efficacy,” said Dr. Bob Chapman, Chief Science Officer, Dosecann. “Balanced, omega-rich Ahiflower oil has proven to be an ideal carrier oil for Dosecann’s refined cannabis resins, which feature the full range of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids and other phytonutrients found in the cannabis plant. The resulting capsule formulations offer all the natural qualities of the cannabis and Ahiflower plants in a convenient capsule format that wellness consumers are sure to love.”

“Dosecann Capsules are a milestone launch, a truly differentiated offering for the wellness consumer segment,” said Brad Canario, Brand Director, Auxly. “Research tells us that consumers are looking for innovative cannabis products in familiar formats that fit their wellness needs and regimens, and we’re thrilled to offer a suite of Dosecann Capsules that combine our consistent and potent cannabinoids with a sustainable and omega-rich carrier oil derived from Ahiflower seeds.”

The cannabinoids in Dosecann Capsules are derived from a whole-plant cannabis resin that preserves the character of the cannabis plant. Through a process of cold-ethanol extraction, this broad-spectrum cannabis resin is further refined and combined with omega-rich Ahiflower oil. Ahiflower oil is exclusively available to Auxly for use in cannabis products through a proprietary, multi-year agreement with Natures Crops International, a vertically integrated grower and manufacturer of plant-based specialty oils. By using Ahiflower oil as a carrier, Dosecann Capsules are immediately differentiated from the vast majority of cannabis oil capsules available in the Canadian marketplace, most of which use MCT. In fact, Dosecann Capsules with Ahiflower are the only capsules that provide consumers with broad-spectrum cannabis and the essential omegas the body needs.