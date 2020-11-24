 

Intercept to Present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced that Mark Pruzanski, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Sandip Kapadia, Chief Financial Officer, and Gail Cawkwell, M.D., Ph.D., SVP, Medical Affairs, Safety and Pharmacovigilance of Intercept, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 3:30 – 3:55 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor page of Intercept’s website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com. An audio archive of the webcast will also be available on Intercept’s website for approximately two weeks.

About Intercept

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Founded in 2002 in New York, Intercept has operations in the United States, Europe and Canada. For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact

For more information about Intercept, please contact:

Investor inquiries: investors@interceptpharma.com 

Media inquiries: media@interceptpharma.com 


