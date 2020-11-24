Intercept to Present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced that Mark Pruzanski, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Sandip Kapadia, Chief Financial Officer, and Gail Cawkwell, M.D., Ph.D., SVP, Medical Affairs, Safety and Pharmacovigilance of Intercept, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 3:30 – 3:55 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor page of Intercept’s website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com. An audio archive of the webcast will also be available on Intercept’s website for approximately two weeks.