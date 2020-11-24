MJardin Provides U.S. Operations Update

Following this announcement and the disclosure contained in the Company’s press release dated March 31, 2020, the Company will no longer have any active MSAs in Colorado.

TORONTO and DENVER, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJardin Group, Inc. (“ MJardin ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: MJAR) (OTCQX: MJARF), a leader in premium cannabis production, announced today that as part of its ongoing review, evaluation and turnaround process, it has terminated certain management services agreements and consulting agreements (“ MSAs ”) with parties located in Denver, Colorado, effective immediately.

The MSAs between the Company and 3B Ventures, LLC and TwoG Ventures, LLC, (together, the “Clients”) will be terminated, on the consent of the parties, effective immediately. The termination of the MSAs with the Clients will not affect the promissory notes, intellectual property agreements and lease obligations currently in place between the Clients and MJardin.

Termination of the MSAs will substantially reduce U.S. segment revenues and ongoing management obligations, thus reducing costs, which will place fewer cash flow demands on MJardin. The Company remains committed to exploring growth opportunities in the Colorado market while maintaining strict discipline in its approach to capital deployment.

