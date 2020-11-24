Aben Resources to Extend Term of Share Purchase Warrants

The Warrants affected are 8,560,000 share purchase warrants issued on June 29, 2017 with an expiry date of December 29, 2020 and exercisable at $0.15 per common share. The new expiry date will be December 29, 2021 and the exercise price shall remain the same. The Company will not be sending out new warrant certificates unless requested by the holder. The warrant amendment remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ) (OTCQB: ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: E2L2 ) (“Aben” or “the Company”) announces that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved the amendment of certain common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”), that were issued by way of private placement, by extending the expiry date one additional year.

Aben also announced the appointment of Simon Dyakowski as a director of the company. Mr. Dyakowski is currently CEO of Aztec Minerals Corp. and GSP Resource Corp., both TSXV-listed mineral exploration companies.

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company.

Forrest Kerr Gold Project, Golden Triangle, BC claims map:

https://abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4087/abn_forrest_kerr_proj ...

