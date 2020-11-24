 

Aben Resources to Extend Term of Share Purchase Warrants

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN) (OTCQB: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) announces that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved the amendment of certain common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”), that were issued by way of private placement, by extending the expiry date one additional year.

The Warrants affected are 8,560,000 share purchase warrants issued on June 29, 2017 with an expiry date of December 29, 2020 and exercisable at $0.15 per common share. The new expiry date will be December 29, 2021 and the exercise price shall remain the same. The Company will not be sending out new warrant certificates unless requested by the holder. The warrant amendment remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Aben also announced the appointment of Simon Dyakowski as a director of the company. Mr. Dyakowski is currently CEO of Aztec Minerals Corp. and GSP Resource Corp., both TSXV-listed mineral exploration companies.

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company.

Forrest Kerr Gold Project, Golden Triangle, BC claims map:
https://abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4087/abn_forrest_kerr_proj ...

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN), visit our Company’s web site at www.abenresources.com.

ABEN RESOURCES LTD.

“Jim Pettit”
______________________
JAMES G. PETTIT
President & CEO

For further information contact:
Aben Resources Ltd.
Telephone: 604-687-3376
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@abenresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.


