 

Volkswagen AG Invests in Two Stratasys J850 3D Printers to Enhance Automotive Design

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 14:30  |  57   |   |   

Volkswagen, one of the world’s most iconic automotive manufacturers and the largest car manufacturer globally, has invested in the world’s only full color, multi-material 3D printing technology from Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) to enhance its prototyping capabilities and open up new opportunities within automotive design. Following the installation of two PolyJet Technology-based Stratasys J850 3D Printers, the Volkswagen Pre-Series-Center is 3D printing a wide range of ultra-realistic prototypes for both interior and exterior applications – helping the company to drive further innovation within new vehicle design.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005249/en/

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line (Image Source: Volkswagen AG). With its Stratasys J850 3D printers, the Volkswagen Pre-Series-Center is able to print ultra-realistic prototypes for interior vehicle applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line (Image Source: Volkswagen AG). With its Stratasys J850 3D printers, the Volkswagen Pre-Series-Center is able to print ultra-realistic prototypes for interior vehicle applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

Volkswagen has over 25 years of 3D printing experience to innovate the design and production of vehicles for its customers. According to the company, this latest investment allows the design team to meet Volkswagen’s stringent quality requirements, with the capability to now create complex multi-material prototypes that mirror final production parts with up to 99% precision. This level of realism will enable the team to better test and improve overall part designs.

The J850 provides Volkswagen the unique ability to produce full-color prototypes in up to seven different materials varying in rigidity, flexibility, opaqueness, and transparency – all in a single print. This saves significant time and costs over traditional multi-step design processes such as part assembly and painting.

For vehicle interiors, the Volkswagen Pre-Series-Center team is also 3D printing parts with different textured surfaces – from fabric and leather to wood. Furthermore, the use of an advanced transparent material called VeroUltraClear allows the team to replicate the clarity of glass. The ability to simulate these vehicle features with true-to-life models gives designers the creative freedom to test and perfect new designs quickly and cost-effectively.

Peter Bartels, head of the Volkswagen Pre-Series-Center, comments: “Volkswagen has always put innovation at the heart of everything it does, in order to develop vehicles that excite our customers and make them proud to own. To achieve this, it is essential we provide our design teams with the latest cutting-edge technologies to unleash their creativity and enable them to set the standard in automotive design. The recent addition of the J850 3D Printers offers us additional capabilities that strengthen our 3D printing operations and allow us to further optimize our design process.”

Seite 1 von 2
Stratasys Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG Invests in Two Stratasys J850 3D Printers to Enhance Automotive Design Volkswagen, one of the world’s most iconic automotive manufacturers and the largest car manufacturer globally, has invested in the world’s only full color, multi-material 3D printing technology from Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) to enhance its prototyping …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Cross Over Into the Shadowlands—New World of Warcraft Expansion Now Live
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
BlackRock to Acquire Aperio - Leading Provider of Personalized Index Equity Solutions
Reduction of Methane Emissions: Total Strengthens Its Commitment With The OGMP 2.0 Initiative
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 16th to 19th, 2020
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Four Presentations on Ganaxolone at AES2020 Virtual Annual ...
Bill.com to Offer $750.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes due 2025
Accenture to Acquire End-to-End Analytics
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:30 Uhr
Volkswagen AG investiert in zwei Stratasys J850 3D-Drucker zur Optimierung des Automobildesigns
16.11.20
It’s Here: KeyShot 3D Rendering Software Now Fully Supports Stratasys Full-Color, Multi-Material 3D Printers
12.11.20
Stratasys Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
02.11.20
Medical Customers Across the Globe Adopt Stratasys J750 Digital Anatomy 3D Printer
29.10.20
Boeing Qualifies Stratasys Antero 800NA Material for 3D-Printed Flight Parts

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.06.20
166
Stratasys durch Fusion die Nr. 1 ??