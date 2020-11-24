StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. Receives SEC Qualification for its Regulation A Tier II Offering for Up To $2,500,000

These products (SafeVchat and PrivacyLok) will fuel what management believes will be the tremendous growth StrikeForce is positioning for the coming months. In addition, the Company will direct funding to expand a production environment which is intended to include a number of Fortune 500 companies, which have been inquiring with Strikeforce’s resellers worldwide.

EDISON, N.J., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: SFOR), a US based company is excited to announce that the SEC qualified the Company’s Regulation A Tier II registration offering that will benefit our secure SafeVchat video conferencing and PrivacyLok products. The Company’s financial partner, Continuation Capital, Inc., the Company’s anchor investor, is committed (although there can be no guarantees) to funding the entire offering, but StrikeForce has also opened the offering up to current shareholders and any outside investors looking for an opportunity in the cyber security space. The Company’s Broker is at spencerclarke.com (212-446-6100).

Mark L. Kay, the CEO of StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. stated, “With this approval the Company will continue to immediately receive growth capital to allow management to finally execute on revenue generating projects, begin our marketing, PR & IR programs, as well as support our channel development growth. These additions will help position StrikeForce as the defacto Gold Standard for our Secure SafeVchat video conference and PrivacyLoK Products, which ultimately will drive top-line revenues to the Company in fiscal 2021.”

For more information, or, to sign-up for our PrivacyLok and/or SafeVchat beta programs please visit us at: www.safevchat.com or www.strikeforcetech.com/privacylok.

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “Out-of-Band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the impact of COVID-19, the issuance of the company's pending patent application, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, , and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

Corporate Contact Info:

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

​Mark L. Kay, CEO

(732) 661-9641

marklkay@strikeforcetech.com

Media Contact Info:

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

George Waller

(732) 661-9641

gwaller@strikeforcetech.com



