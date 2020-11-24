 

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. Receives SEC Qualification for its Regulation A Tier II Offering for Up To $2,500,000

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 14:39  |  31   |   |   

EDISON, N.J., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: SFOR), a US based company is excited to announce that the SEC qualified the Company’s Regulation A Tier II registration offering that will benefit our secure SafeVchat video conferencing and PrivacyLok products. The Company’s financial partner, Continuation Capital, Inc., the Company’s anchor investor, is committed (although there can be no guarantees) to funding the entire offering, but StrikeForce has also opened the offering up to current shareholders and any outside investors looking for an opportunity in the cyber security space. The Company’s Broker is at spencerclarke.com (212-446-6100).

These products (SafeVchat and PrivacyLok) will fuel what management believes will be the tremendous growth StrikeForce is positioning for the coming months. In addition, the Company will direct funding to expand a production environment which is intended to include a number of Fortune 500 companies, which have been inquiring with Strikeforce’s resellers worldwide.

Mark L. Kay, the CEO of StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. stated, “With this approval the Company will continue to immediately receive growth capital to allow management to finally execute on revenue generating projects, begin our marketing, PR & IR programs, as well as support our channel development growth. These additions will help position StrikeForce as the defacto Gold Standard for our Secure SafeVchat video conference and PrivacyLoK Products, which ultimately will drive top-line revenues to the Company in fiscal 2021.”

For more information, or, to sign-up for our PrivacyLok and/or SafeVchat beta programs please visit us at: www.safevchat.com or www.strikeforcetech.com/privacylok.

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.
StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “Out-of-Band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:
Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the impact of COVID-19, the issuance of the company's pending patent application, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, , and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

Corporate Contact Info:
StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.
​Mark L. Kay, CEO
(732) 661-9641
marklkay@strikeforcetech.com

Media Contact Info:
StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.
George Waller
(732) 661-9641
gwaller@strikeforcetech.com

 


Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. Receives SEC Qualification for its Regulation A Tier II Offering for Up To $2,500,000 EDISON, N.J., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: SFOR), a US based company is excited to announce that the SEC qualified the Company’s Regulation A Tier II registration offering that will benefit our secure …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
CytoDyn Announces Partnership with amfAR to Accelerate HIV Cure Research
K92 Mining Reports Higher Grades From Judd Underground Development and Positive Grade ...
Sodexo - Fiscal 2020 URD available
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Auxly Announces $10 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Roche announces FDA approval of Xofluza for the prevention of influenza following contact with an ...
Bilia has received notice of termination of dealer agreements from Volvo Cars
Update of the risk factors and other information available in the supplement related to the EMTN ...
Suncor to assume operatorship of Syncrude by end of 2021
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:51 Uhr
Hecla Mining: Neuer Schwung muss her!
13:50 Uhr
First Majestic Silver: Spitz auf Knopf!
13:30 Uhr
Mandalay Resources Corporation Announces Recent Drilling Results For Aurora (Björkdal), Highlighting High-Grade Extensions to Both the East and at Depth
12:24 Uhr
goldinvest.de: Barrick Gold-Joint Venture trägt Früchte für Loncor Resources
10:45 Uhr
Kinross Gold: Aktie in Bedrängnis
10:24 Uhr
Three Wins Take DigiPlex into Double Figures for 2020 Awards for "Sustainability at the Core"
10:12 Uhr
IMA 2021 Student Case Competition Goes Live
09:45 Uhr
Yamana Gold: Das hätte nicht passieren dürfen!
09:24 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: DAX will weiter nach oben – Anleger verlassen den sicheren Hafen Gold
09:09 Uhr
goldinvest.de: Sitka Gold bestätigt Company Maker-Goldentdeckung auf RC-Projekt

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:12 Uhr
66.630
Gold und Silber vor neuen Allzeithochs...
12:38 Uhr
515
Gold Chartanalyse von Kagels Trading
23.11.20
48.768
GOLD und SILBER - Charttechnik und Trading
10.11.20
14
Gold explodiert, weil Trump verliert?
06.11.20
5
GOLD: Tanz auf der Rasierklinge!