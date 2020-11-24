 

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business Combination With Luminar Technologies, Inc.

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMHI, GMHIU and GMHIW) (the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC, a global investment firm founded in 1987 by Alec Gores, and by an affiliate of Dean Metropoulos, Metropoulos & Co., reminds stockholders to vote in favor of the approval of the Company’s proposed business combination with Luminar Technologies, Inc. (“Luminar”), the global leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology, and the related proposals to be voted upon at the Company’s Special Meeting in Lieu of the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”). In light of public health concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Special Meeting will be held via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/goresmetropoulos/sm2020, on December 1, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time as described in the Company’s proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus dated October 29, 2020 (the “Proxy Statement”).

All stockholders of record of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on October 14, 2020 are entitled to vote their shares represented in person via the virtual meeting platform or by proxy at the Special Meeting. In connection with the proposed transaction, the Company filed the final Proxy Statement with the SEC on October 29, 2020, and the Proxy Statement and proxy card were mailed shortly thereafter to the Company’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 14, 2020. If any of the stockholders of the Company have not received the Proxy Statement, such stockholder should confirm the proxy’s status with their broker, or contact Morrow Sodali LLC, the Company’s proxy solicitor, for help, toll-free at (800) 662-5200 (banks and brokers can call collect at (203) 658-9400).

Every stockholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares the stockholder holds. Accordingly, the Company requests that each stockholder of record as of the close of business on October 14, 2020 complete, sign, date and return a proxy card, if it has not already done so, to ensure that the stockholder’s shares will be represented at the Special Meeting. Stockholders which hold shares in “street name,” meaning that their shares are held of record by a broker, bank or other nominee, should contact their broker, bank or nominee to ensure that their shares are voted.

