Arcimoto Announces $15.25 Million Common Stock Only Registered Direct Offering Priced Above-the-Market

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets, today announced the entry into agreements with institutional investors relating to the sale of 1 million shares of its common stock, priced above-the-market under Nasdaq rules at a price of $15.25 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering will be $15.25 million before deducting commissions and offering expenses.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, acceleration of the manufacture of finished goods for delivery against pre-orders, and to address increased customer demand for its products.

The offering is expected to close on November 25, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities described herein, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The shares are being offered by Arcimoto, Inc. pursuant to an effective “shelf” registration statement previously filed with Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on October 3, 2018, and declared effective on October 17, 2018 by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The securities are being offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. The prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Bradley Woods & Co., Ltd., 805 Third Avenue, 18th Floor, New York, NY 10022 at (212) 826-9191, or the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov.