2020 has brought unprecedented consumer demand for air purifiers and TruSens is meeting this demand because they recognize that people are sharing spaces in ways they never could have imagined, just a few months ago. Kids and students are schooling at home, many adults are working remotely and multi-generations are sharing space together.

Get indoor and outdoor air quality details at your fingertips (Photo: Business Wire)

More than ever before, cleaner air in living areas is important. Ranging from airborne allergens to viruses, air pollutants come in many forms. TruSens Smart air purifiers are here to help reduce indoor air pollutants while providing users with all the information and control they need over their indoor air quality with the TruSens App. (TruSens App is compatible with both iOS and android devices, found in applicable applications stores.)

The two newest TruSens air purifiers [the Medium Smart Room Air Purifier (Z-2500) that covers a 375-sq.-ft. room with four fan speeds, and the Large Smart Room Air Purifier (Z-3500) that covers a 750-sq.-ft. room with five fan speeds and two airflow streams] utilize DuPont HEPA filtration that monitors indoor air quality easier and more accurately in two distinct and unique ways:

Enhanced SensorPod Technology measures smaller particles (PM1.0, PM2.5, PM10) that can be inhaled and get into your lungs and bloodstream and certain VOCs, such as formaldehyde and paint fumes. The enhanced SensorPod can be placed up to 49 ft. away from the air purifier to measure pollutants and communicate results back to the air purifier in real time so it can adjust the fan speed, as needed. This means no more guessing when it comes to your indoor air quality. Remote Capability for Constant Monitoring: Whether you’re at home or across the world, the TruSens App (available only with the Z-2500 and Z-3500 purifiers) allows you to stay connected and gives you constant control with remote functionality. The TruSens Smart Air Purifier is also Wi-Fi-enabled and follows Alexa device voice commands so you’ll always know the quality of your indoor air. Additionally, it lets you track outdoor air quality, set up a schedule, get filter change reminders and reorder supplies.

In addition to providing enhanced sensing and cleaner indoor air, the TruSens air purifiers are easy to use, efficient and beautiful. Additional features include:

Easy Setup: "Plug and play" right out of the box because every SensorPod has been factory-paired with the purifier. Cleaner Air Distributed Efficiently: PureDirect dual airflow uses two streams of air without directing the airflow toward people in the room. The result of rigorous testing has proven that bi-directional airflow delivers purified air more effectively throughout a room, and in some cases, has been proven to be up to 24% more efficient than traditional air purifiers with vertical airflow. Sleek Design: The modern, understated design and varying sizes make it ideal for most living spaces.

The TruSens Smart Air Purifiers come in Medium (Z-2500) and Large (Z-35000). The price points for these products are $349 and $499, respectively.

More information and purchases can be made at www.trusens.com. Follow us on social media at TruSens (@trusenswellness).

About TruSens

You can breathe easy knowing that the air around you is cleaner. As a group of passionate product designers and engineers, we are on a mission to help make lives better and elevate your lifestyle. We started by making a better air purifier that improves indoor air quality. Our focus was to create a purifier that is beautifully designed, simple to use, and beneficial to your living space. TruSens is more than just a product, it is a part of your wellness journey.

About ACCO Brands Corporation

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) is one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products. Our widely recognized brands include Artline, AT-A-GLANCE, Barrilito, Derwent, Esselte, Five Star, Foroni, GBC, Hilroy, Kensington, Leitz, Mead, Quartet, Rapid, Rexel, Swingline, Tilibra, Wilson Jones and many others. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world. More information about ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, can be found at www.accobrands.com.

