 

*NEW* TruSens Smart Air Purifiers Providing Exemplary Air Purification from Small Particulates and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 16:30  |  25   |   |   

2020 has brought unprecedented consumer demand for air purifiers and TruSens is meeting this demand because they recognize that people are sharing spaces in ways they never could have imagined, just a few months ago. Kids and students are schooling at home, many adults are working remotely and multi-generations are sharing space together.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005704/en/

Get indoor and outdoor air quality details at your fingertips (Photo: Business Wire)

Get indoor and outdoor air quality details at your fingertips (Photo: Business Wire)

More than ever before, cleaner air in living areas is important. Ranging from airborne allergens to viruses, air pollutants come in many forms. TruSens Smart air purifiers are here to help reduce indoor air pollutants while providing users with all the information and control they need over their indoor air quality with the TruSens App. (TruSens App is compatible with both iOS and android devices, found in applicable applications stores.)

The two newest TruSens air purifiers [the Medium Smart Room Air Purifier (Z-2500) that covers a 375-sq.-ft. room with four fan speeds, and the Large Smart Room Air Purifier (Z-3500) that covers a 750-sq.-ft. room with five fan speeds and two airflow streams] utilize DuPont HEPA filtration that monitors indoor air quality easier and more accurately in two distinct and unique ways:

  1. Enhanced SensorPod Technology measures smaller particles (PM1.0, PM2.5, PM10) that can be inhaled and get into your lungs and bloodstream and certain VOCs, such as formaldehyde and paint fumes. The enhanced SensorPod can be placed up to 49 ft. away from the air purifier to measure pollutants and communicate results back to the air purifier in real time so it can adjust the fan speed, as needed. This means no more guessing when it comes to your indoor air quality.
  2. Remote Capability for Constant Monitoring: Whether you’re at home or across the world, the TruSens App (available only with the Z-2500 and Z-3500 purifiers) allows you to stay connected and gives you constant control with remote functionality. The TruSens Smart Air Purifier is also Wi-Fi-enabled and follows Alexa device voice commands so you’ll always know the quality of your indoor air. Additionally, it lets you track outdoor air quality, set up a schedule, get filter change reminders and reorder supplies.

In addition to providing enhanced sensing and cleaner indoor air, the TruSens air purifiers are easy to use, efficient and beautiful. Additional features include:

  1. Easy Setup: "Plug and play" right out of the box because every SensorPod has been factory-paired with the purifier.
  2. Cleaner Air Distributed Efficiently: PureDirect dual airflow uses two streams of air without directing the airflow toward people in the room. The result of rigorous testing has proven that bi-directional airflow delivers purified air more effectively throughout a room, and in some cases, has been proven to be up to 24% more efficient than traditional air purifiers with vertical airflow.
  3. Sleek Design: The modern, understated design and varying sizes make it ideal for most living spaces.

The TruSens Smart Air Purifiers come in Medium (Z-2500) and Large (Z-35000). The price points for these products are $349 and $499, respectively.

More information and purchases can be made at www.trusens.com. Follow us on social media at TruSens (@trusenswellness).

About TruSens
 You can breathe easy knowing that the air around you is cleaner. As a group of passionate product designers and engineers, we are on a mission to help make lives better and elevate your lifestyle. We started by making a better air purifier that improves indoor air quality. Our focus was to create a purifier that is beautifully designed, simple to use, and beneficial to your living space. TruSens is more than just a product, it is a part of your wellness journey.

About ACCO Brands Corporation
 ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) is one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products. Our widely recognized brands include Artline, AT-A-GLANCE, Barrilito, Derwent, Esselte, Five Star, Foroni, GBC, Hilroy, Kensington, Leitz, Mead, Quartet, Rapid, Rexel, Swingline, Tilibra, Wilson Jones and many others. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world. More information about ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, can be found at www.accobrands.com.

ACCO Brands Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

*NEW* TruSens Smart Air Purifiers Providing Exemplary Air Purification from Small Particulates and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) 2020 has brought unprecedented consumer demand for air purifiers and TruSens is meeting this demand because they recognize that people are sharing spaces in ways they never could have imagined, just a few months ago. Kids and students are schooling …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Cross Over Into the Shadowlands—New World of Warcraft Expansion Now Live
BlackRock to Acquire Aperio - Leading Provider of Personalized Index Equity Solutions
Reduction of Methane Emissions: Total Strengthens Its Commitment With The OGMP 2.0 Initiative
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 16th to 19th, 2020
Emerson Completes Acquisition of 7AC Technologies, Inc.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Four Presentations on Ganaxolone at AES2020 Virtual Annual ...
Bill.com to Offer $750.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes due 2025
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter FY 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
ACCO Brands Corporation Announces Participation in BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference
17.11.20
Xyron Launches High-Performance Hot Glue Gun Line to Collection of Premium Crafting Solutions
10.11.20
ACCO Brands Accelerates Strategic Shift Toward Consumer Products; Announces Agreement to Acquire Leading Provider of Console Accessories for Video Gaming
09.11.20
ACCO Brands Corporation Announces Participation in Virtual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference
03.11.20
ACCO Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
27.10.20
ACCO Brands Posts Third Quarter EPS of $0.20 Versus $0.28 Last Year; Adjusted EPS of $0.19 Versus $0.32 In 2019