 

Cutera to Participate in the Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 18:59  |  15   |   |   

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, today announced that Dave Mowry, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

The pre-recorded fireside will be available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site from November 24 to December 3.

The pre-recorded fireside chat will also be accessible through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.cutera.com and will be available for replay.

About Cutera

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients. For more information, call 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.

