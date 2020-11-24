Cutera to Participate in the Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, today announced that Dave Mowry, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

The pre-recorded fireside will be available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site from November 24 to December 3.