Workiva Inc. Announces Participation in Virtual Investor Conferences
Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company that simplifies complex work, announced today its participation at two virtual investor conferences.
Stuart Miller, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following:
- Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Dec. 2, 2020 at 3:20 p.m. ET.
- Raymond James Technology Investors Conference on Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET.
Both events will be webcast live, and a recording will be available for a limited time under the “News and Events” section on Workiva's investor relations website (investor.workiva.com).
About Workiva
Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva’s open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: more efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. Learn more at workiva.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005205/en/
