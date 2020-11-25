 

CORRECTION – Avricore Health Closes $626,000 First Tranche of Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 02:37  |  41   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on Friday, November 13, by Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR), the units issued figure was meant to be 6,260,000, not 6,360,000. The corrected release follows:

AVRICORE HEALTH INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the “Company” or “Avricore) announces it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $626,000. The Company will issue 6,260,000 units at $0.10 per unit and will pay finders fees totaling $22,500 and issue 225,000 finders warrants. Insiders participated in the aggregate amount of $55,000 for 550,000 units. Placement proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes.  

“Despite a very challenging year, our company continues to march down the field in a positive way and we are really pleased to not only be able to raise capital, but also raise it at a premium,” said Avricore Health CEO, Hector Bremner. “While the decision horizon for some investors is further out than this first group, we are confident in the enthusiasm and momentum we have to close out the balance.”

Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferrable share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share for a period of 12 months from the closing date of the offering at a price of $0.15 per common share provided that if the closing price of the common shares of the Company on any stock exchange or quotation system on which the common shares are then listed or quoted is equal to or greater than $0.20 for a period of fifteen (15) consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry of the warrants to a date that is not less than ten (10) business days from the date notice is given. The Company may pay finders fees of up to 5% cash and 5% finders warrants on a portion of the placement.

Closing of the Private Placement is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Private Placement securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or under any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, or delivered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy such securities in the United States.

Contact:

Hector Bremner, CEO 604-773-8943
info@avricorehealth.com 
www.avricorehealth.com 

About Avricore Health Inc.
Avricore Health Inc. is committed to becoming a health innovator and applying technologies at the forefront of science to core health issues at the community pharmacy level. The Company's goal is to empower consumers, patients and pharmacists with innovative technology, products, services and information to monitor and optimize health. www.avricorehealth.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 


Avricore Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CORRECTION – Avricore Health Closes $626,000 First Tranche of Financing VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - In a release issued under the same headline on Friday, November 13, by Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR), the units issued figure was meant to be 6,260,000, not 6,360,000. The corrected …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Auxly Announces $10 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Mydecine Innovations Group to Restate Financial Statements
FenixOro Intercepts Multiple High Grade Gold Veins in First Drill Hole at Abriaqui Including 32 g/t ...
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
EHang 216's Korean Flight Tour: The First Step Toward Future UAM Operations
Kandi Technologies Announces the Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering
Progressive Reports October 2020 Results
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has Engaged ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
Avricore Health’s HealthTab Endorsed by Ontario Pharmacists Association for Real-Time COVID-19 Data Reporting in Community Pharmacies
13.11.20
Avricore Health Closes $626,000 First Tranche of Financing