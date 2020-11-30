 

Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 15:00  |  151   |   |   

Record Third Quarter Revenues – 67% Increase Over Same Period Last Year

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS, OTCQB: AQSZF) (“Aequus” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus on developing, advancing and promoting differentiated products, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 (“Q3 2020”) and associated Company developments. Unless otherwise noted, all figures are in Canadian currency.

“We are very encouraged by our performance in the third quarter” said Doug Janzen, Charmain and CEO of Aequus. “We saw strong revenue growth from both PrVistitan and Tacrolimus and our losses were sharply reduced by 62% over the same period last year. We have received Health Canada approval for 2 Evolve-branded Dry Eye products. These two products were both approved as medical devices and make up approximately 75% of our roughly $9M peak revenue forecast for the Evolve line. Late on Friday, Health Canada informed us that the 3rd Evolve product would not be approved as a medical device, and should be resubmitted as an OTC (Over-the-Counter) product. We will meet with our regulatory consultants and partners at Medicom and determine if pursuing an OTC approval for this single product makes commercial sense, given that additional Dry Eye products are already under consideration. We are confident that continued growth from our existing products and the Evolve launches will positively contribute to our bottom-line going forward into 2021.”

General Update

Revenues in the third quarter in 2020 were $618,984 (2019 - $370,799), a 67% increase over the same quarter in 2019 (“Q3 2019”). The increase can be primarily attributed to an increase in market access and general increases in sales as PrVistitan and Tacrolimus continue to increase market share. Notable business highlights since July 1, 2020 are as follows:   

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights Record Third Quarter Revenues – 67% Increase Over Same Period Last YearVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS, OTCQB: AQSZF) (“Aequus” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals
Novavax Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Progress
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Acquires TheraPharm GmbH, Broadening Reach to Hematologic Cancers and ...
ABN AMRO presents outcome of strategy review and hosts virtual Investor Update
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
Aequus Announces Anne Stevens’ Leadership Change

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:16 Uhr
4.344
AQS.V (Mkap c$13.5 M) 2 Produkte am Markt + 3 weitere kurz vor Zulassungsantrag
16:12 Uhr
1.312
Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Faktenthread -